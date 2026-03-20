Russian Forces Intensify Pressure Across Multiple Frontlines As Weather Shifts Syrskyi
"With the change in weather conditions, the Russian aggressor has increased pressure across multiple sections of the front. For several days in a row, the number of combat clashes has exceeded 200. At the same time, enemy losses have also significantly increased: from Tuesday to Thursday alone, about 4,840 occupiers were neutralized – killed or wounded," the statement reads.
According to Syrskyi, the activity of the enemy's superior forces requires Ukraine to adopt new, asymmetric solutions. Ukrainian troops are acting proactively, seizing the initiative and continuing to regain positions.
"During a working trip to areas of the southern operational zone, I held a meeting with the grouping's command and commanders of assault and air assault units. We coordinated further actions, taking into account the enemy's tactics, and clarified tasks for each unit within their areas of responsibility," Syrskyi said.Read also: Zelensky awards soldiers who destroyed Russian Ka-52 helicopter with FPV drone
On the ground, he issued the necessary orders to strengthen supplies, including ammunition, drones, and other logistical resources.
"I thank the commanders for their balanced decisions and for preserving the lives of our soldiers. I thank every soldier, sergeant, and officer for their daily fight and for destroying the enemy," Syrskyi said.
Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces / Facebook
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