General Staff: 146 Clashes On Frontline, Heaviest Fighting On Pokrovsk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in its operational update published on Facebook.

"The enemy carried out 58 airstrikes, dropping 163 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,285 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,856 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops' positions," the military said.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy assaults. The enemy also launched five airstrikes, dropped 13 guided bombs, and carried out 94 attacks, including 13 using multiple launch rocket systems.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions six times near the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Prylipka, Zelenе, and Starytsia.

On the Kupiansk axis, the enemy launched two attacks toward Novoplatonivka and Kurylivka.

No active enemy operations were recorded on the Lyman axis.

On the Sloviansk axis, Russian forces attempted six advances near Rai-Oleksandrivka, Yampil, and Platonivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

No offensive actions were recorded on the Kramatorsk axis.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, Russian troops carried out 18 assaults near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

Zelensky awards soldiers who destroyed Russian Ka-52 helicopter with FPV drone

Ukrainian forces repelled 28 enemy assaults on the Pokrovsk axis near Rodynske, Bilytske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, and Filiia. One battle is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 87 Russian troops were killed and 28 wounded on this axis. Ukrainian forces also destroyed one heavy flamethrower system, two vehicles, and ten pieces of special equipment, while damaging additional vehicles, equipment, and two enemy infantry shelters. A total of 282 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Russian forces attempted to improve their positions twice near Ternove and Kalynivske. The settlement of Pokrovske was hit by an airstrike.

On the Huliaipole axis, 19 enemy attacks were recorded near Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Zelenе, Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, and Luhivske. Airstrikes targeted areas near Hirske, Huliaipilske, Novoselivka, Dolynka, Kopani, and Trudove. Two engagements are ongoing.

On the Orikhiv axis, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions near Stepnohirsk, while Komyshuvakha was hit by airstrikes.

On the Dnipro River axis, one combat engagement took place, and the settlement of Olhivka came under airstrike.

No significant changes were reported on other axes.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces