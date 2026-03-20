Zelensky Signs Law Restoring Ukraine-EU Agreement On Scientific And Technological Cooperation
The law provides for the renewal of the agreement between Ukraine and the European Community on scientific and technological cooperation, originally signed on July 4, 2002, and which expired on November 8, 2024.
The agreement serves as the legal framework for cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union in the field of scientific and technological research, enabling the expansion and strengthening of collaboration in areas of mutual interest.Read also: Ukrainian Parliament ratifies agreement with Canada on exchange of classified information
The document is an important legal basis for implementing, reinforcing, and deepening cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union in science, technology, research, and innovation.
The implementation of the agreement's provisions will facilitate the integration of Ukraine's research and innovation ecosystem into the European Research Area, help preserve the country's scientific potential, and attract investment.
On February 26, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the document restoring the agreement between Ukraine and the European Community on scientific and technological cooperation.
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