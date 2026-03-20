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President Ilham Aliyev Makes Novruz Holiday Post On Social Media Accounts

President Ilham Aliyev Makes Novruz Holiday Post On Social Media Accounts


2026-03-20 07:11:34
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A post marking the Novruz holiday has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to AzerNEWS, the post reads:“Dear compatriots! I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Novruz holiday and wish each of you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors.”

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AzerNews

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