President Ilham Aliyev Makes Novruz Holiday Post On Social Media Accounts

According to AzerNEWS , the post reads:“Dear compatriots! I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Novruz holiday and wish each of you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors.”

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