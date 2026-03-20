MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto Stock Exchange, Alkane Resources Limited, The View from the C-Suite

March 20, 2026 4:17 PM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Nic Earner, Chief Executive Officer, Alkane Resources Limited ("Alkane Resources" or the "Company") (TSX: ALK), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.



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The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit .

About Alkane Resources Limited (TSX: ALK)

Alkane Resources is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer with three operating mines: two in Australia and one in Sweden. Operations include the Tomingley gold mine in Central West New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony mining operation in central Victoria, and the Björkdal gold mine in Sweden also owns the Boda-Kaiser Project, a bulk-tonnage gold-copper development prospect, in Central West New South Wales.

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SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MEDIA CONTACT:

Crystal Quast

Oakstrom Advisors

...

647.254.0651 x226

647-529-6364

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange