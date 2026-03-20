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Dios Private Placement


2026-03-20 07:11:03
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dios Private Placement

March 20, 2026 4:59 PM EDT | Source: Dios Exploration Inc.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Dios Exploration Inc. (TSXV: DOS) ( Dios ) undertakes a non-brokered private placement of a maximum of $500,000 at the price of $0.04 per share, pursuant to which 12,500,000 flow-through Common Shares could be issued, each Common Share accompanied of a half-warrant, one whole warrant entitling its holder thereof to subscribe for one Common Share of Dios at $0.06 per share for two years.

Net proceeds will be used for drilling wholly-owned road accessible Au33 property hosting Heberto-Gold, James Bay, Quebec.

Heberto-Gold system is located within a five-by-eight km highly anomalous gold-in-outcrop area, 50 km south of Eleonore world-class gold mine and 20 km west of Clearwater gold deposit.




To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Gold zones can be followed in strike and at depth. Gold is associated with fine-grained pyrite and magnetite in thick potassic altered shear zones. Dios looks for a large oxidized intrusion related gold deposit and associated gold-bearing shears. Marie-Jose Girard M.Sc. PGeo, 43-101 qualified person, approved this release.

Diamond
Drill Hole		 Depth from To (m) Length (m)
True width		 grams/ton gold
2015- 1
within		 18
7.50		 26.65
30.40		 8.65
22.9		 4.79
2.13
2015- 9 65 87 22 2.00
2015- 10
within		 77.25 87.25
95.70		 10
18.45		 2.47
1.8
2016- 19
within		 71
68		 84
132		 13.00
64.00		 3.65
1.21
2016- 13
Within		 56.25 63.50
76.50		 7.25
20.25
41.50		 2.05
1.00
0.63
2015- 5
within		 62.35
61.35		 65.70
68.40		 3.35
7.05		 3.93
1.88
2015- 5 83.50 85.70 2.20 3.46
2015- 6
within		 96.25
92.25		 100 3.75
7.75		 3.36
2.23
2015- 11
within		 212.3
203.4		 216 3.7
12.6		 3.23
1.17
2016- 14 108.35 116.45 8.10 1.65
2016- 15 148.25 151.25 3.00 2.53
2016- 17 183.20 185.50 2.30 1.45
2017- 17
including
within		 310.20 317.4
275m vert.		 7.2
3.33
11		 1,7
3.3
1.13
2017- 24 40.50 50.50 10.00 0.81

Historical results: see 2015-2017, April 21, 2016 & Oct. 23, 2024 releases

Channel graded 5.18 g/t Au/5 meters in 2012.

Hole 19 (3.65g/t Au/13m) is 112 m west of Hole 1 and 50 m north of Hole 6 (2,23 g/t Au/7.75 m).

Hole 19 is 50 m south of Hole 1 (2.13 g/t Au/22.9m), of Hole 9 (2 g/t Au/22 m) & of Hole 10 (1.8 g/t Au/18.45 m).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information:
Marie-José Girard, President
...
Tel.: (514) 923-9123 Website:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Dios Exploration Inc.

MENAFN20032026004218003983ID1110889435



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