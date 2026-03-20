Dios Private Placement
| Diamond
Drill Hole
|Depth from
|To (m)
| Length (m)
True width
|grams/ton gold
| 2015- 1
within
| 18
7.50
| 26.65
30.40
| 8.65
22.9
| 4.79
2.13
|2015- 9
|65
|87
|22
|2.00
| 2015- 10
within
|77.25
| 87.25
95.70
| 10
18.45
| 2.47
1.8
| 2016- 19
within
| 71
68
| 84
132
| 13.00
64.00
| 3.65
1.21
| 2016- 13
Within
|56.25
| 63.50
76.50
| 7.25
20.25
41.50
| 2.05
1.00
0.63
| 2015- 5
within
| 62.35
61.35
| 65.70
68.40
| 3.35
7.05
| 3.93
1.88
|2015- 5
|83.50
|85.70
|2.20
|3.46
| 2015- 6
within
| 96.25
92.25
|100
| 3.75
7.75
| 3.36
2.23
| 2015- 11
within
| 212.3
203.4
|216
| 3.7
12.6
| 3.23
1.17
|2016- 14
|108.35
|116.45
|8.10
|1.65
|2016- 15
|148.25
|151.25
|3.00
|2.53
|2016- 17
|183.20
|185.50
|2.30
|1.45
| 2017- 17
including
within
|310.20
| 317.4
275m vert.
| 7.2
3.33
11
| 1,7
3.3
1.13
|2017- 24
|40.50
|50.50
|10.00
|0.81
Historical results: see 2015-2017, April 21, 2016 & Oct. 23, 2024 releases
Channel graded 5.18 g/t Au/5 meters in 2012.
Hole 19 (3.65g/t Au/13m) is 112 m west of Hole 1 and 50 m north of Hole 6 (2,23 g/t Au/7.75 m).
Hole 19 is 50 m south of Hole 1 (2.13 g/t Au/22.9m), of Hole 9 (2 g/t Au/22 m) & of Hole 10 (1.8 g/t Au/18.45 m).
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
|Contact information:
|
|Marie-José Girard, President
|
|...
|
|Tel.: (514) 923-9123
| Website:
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Dios Exploration Inc.
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