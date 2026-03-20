Dios Private Placement

March 20, 2026 4:59 PM EDT | Source: Dios Exploration Inc.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Dios Exploration Inc. (TSXV: DOS) ( Dios ) undertakes a non-brokered private placement of a maximum of $500,000 at the price of $0.04 per share, pursuant to which 12,500,000 flow-through Common Shares could be issued, each Common Share accompanied of a half-warrant, one whole warrant entitling its holder thereof to subscribe for one Common Share of Dios at $0.06 per share for two years.

Net proceeds will be used for drilling wholly-owned road accessible Au33 property hosting Heberto-Gold, James Bay, Quebec.

Heberto-Gold system is located within a five-by-eight km highly anomalous gold-in-outcrop area, 50 km south of Eleonore world-class gold mine and 20 km west of Clearwater gold deposit.







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Gold zones can be followed in strike and at depth. Gold is associated with fine-grained pyrite and magnetite in thick potassic altered shear zones. Dios looks for a large oxidized intrusion related gold deposit and associated gold-bearing shears. Marie-Jose Girard M.Sc. PGeo, 43-101 qualified person, approved this release.