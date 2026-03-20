MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Purebread Brands Inc. Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

March 20, 2026 6:28 PM EDT | Source: Purebread Brands Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Purebread Brands Inc. (TSXV: BRED) (" Purebread " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the completion of a debt settlement with certain arms' length parties (collectively, the " Creditor ").

Pursuant to a payout and release letter, the Company made a cash payment of $355,000, inclusive of applicable legal fees, in full and final settlement of an aggregate of $2,057,445 indebtedness owing to the Creditor. The Company funded the settlement amount through an unsecured loan from an arm's length party.

The Company is pleased to complete this debt settlement and further strengthen the Company's balance sheet and financial position.

About Purebread Brands Inc.:

Purebread Brands Inc. is a leader in fast-casual cafe / bakeries in British Columbia, driving retail expansion in vibrant communities across Canada and beyond. Purebread is committed to crafting exceptional food experiences and making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

For more information and updated investor presentation, please visit or contact:

Christian Bullock, Chief Executive Officer

Purebread Brands Inc.

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604.356.9737

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Source: Purebread Brands Inc.