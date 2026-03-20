Jamaica Highlights Home Economics Education

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Judith A. Hunter

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Schools across the island will commemorate World Home Economics Day (WHED) 2026 on Friday, March 20, under the global theme 'You Are What You Eat: Feeding the Future'.

The annual event, initiated by the International Federation for Home Economics (IFHE), is celebrated worldwide on March 21 and underscores the vital role of Home Economics Education in advancing individual well-being, strengthening family life, supporting community development, and promoting national sustainability.

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information (MoESYI), through a bulletin, has encouraged schools to mark the occasion in meaningful and context-appropriate ways.

Suggested activities include displays and discussions on nutritional needs across the life course from infancy to older adulthood; demonstrations and nutrition fairs showcasing healthy meals prepared with locally available foods; initiatives such as school gardens, composting, and food waste reduction; highlighting traditional foods, and healthier preparation methods.

Additional activities may include student-led explorations of the impact of natural disasters on agriculture and food availability; promotion of food resilience strategies such as preservation, agro-processing, and meal planning; and creative expressions, including posters, presentations, videos, and storytelling reflecting the theme.

With Jamaica increasingly vulnerable to natural disasters and climate-related disruptions that affect agriculture and food supply, the development of knowledge and practical skills in nutrition, food security, and sustainable practices is essential for building resilient households and communities.

Schools are, therefore, urged to use the observance to reinforce the value of Home Economics Education in shaping healthier individuals, stronger families, and a more sustainable future.

The WHED 2026 theme highlights the critical importance of nutrition in influencing health, learning outcomes, productivity, and quality of life across the life span.

It draws attention to the foundation laid by infant and child nutrition for growth, cognitive development, and resilience, while also recognising the impact of lifelong food habits on independence, healthy ageing, and dignity.

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