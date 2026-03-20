Iran's Envoy In India Extends Nowruz, Eid Al-Fitr Greetings To Nationals

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, extended greetings to Iranian nationals residing in India on the occasion of Nowruz and Eid al-Fitr, highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of the festivals.

In a message shared by the Embassy of Iran in India on X, Fathali said, "Mr. Dr. Mohammad Fathali's congratulatory message, the esteemed Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi, to the dear Iranian residents in India on the occasion of the arrival of the ancient Nowruz and the blessed Eid al-Fitr." پیام تبریک جناب آقای دکتر محمد فتحعلی، سفیر محترم جمهوری اسلامی ایران در دهلی‌نو به ایرانیان عزیز مقیم هند به مناسبت فرارسیدن نوروز باستانی و عید سعید فطر twitter/goQ6HB7Rya - Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 20, 2026

Ambassador's Message of Unity and Hope

In the video, he said, "I congratulate you on this great Islamic festival and ask Almighty God to accept your deeds and worship during the holy month of Ramadan."

Reflecting on the situation in Iran, the envoy noted that the celebrations come at a time when the country has faced challenges, but emphasised resilience. "The proud history of Iran bears witness that our great nation has always overcome ups and downs with patience, perseverance, and hope," he said.

The Significance of Nowruz

Describing Nowruz as more than just the beginning of a new year, Fathali said, "Nowruz is not merely the beginning of a new year, but a manifestation of the living and dynamic spirit of Iranian culture... a harbinger of peace, friendship, and moderation for the world."

He also underlined the role of the global Iranian diaspora in preserving cultural ties. "Iranians everywhere in the world... have preserved their deep cultural and identity ties by honouring Nowruz and its spiritual values," he said.

Tributes and Continued Support

The ambassador further paid tribute to Iran's founding leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and other martyrs, while wishing good health for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Conveying greetings from Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, Fathali assured the community of continued support from the embassy. "I, along with my colleagues at the Embassy... consider it an honor to serve you... and will spare no effort in providing welfare and responding to your needs," he said.

He concluded by reiterating his greetings, saying, "May every day be your Nowruz, and may your Nowruz be victorious."

(ANI)

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