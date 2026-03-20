Telangana Budget: Congress Hits Back At BRS, Lists Welfare Schemes

Congress Hits Back at BRS Criticism

Telangana Congress MLA Ram Chander Naik hailed the budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and hit back at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for criticising the budget, saying the previous government did "nothing for the public in 10 years" while the Congress government is delivering on its promises.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress MLA said the state government is providing free rice, houses to the poor, 200 units of free electricity, and Rs 5 lakh insurance, which has upset the opposition. "In 10 years, the BRS government did nothing for the public, and today we are giving rice, houses to the poor, giving 200 units of free electricity, and also giving Rs 5 lakh insurance, breakfast for children, afternoon lunch for intermediate students, and insurance for employees. Seeing all this, their mind has gone bad. Tell me what they did in the last 10 years," Ram Chander Naik said. He added that ask people to verify whether any scheme has not been implemented. "Ask the public which scheme has not been implemented. All schemes are there -- free transport for women in RTC buses, Arogyashree, Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi, CM Relief Fund -- we are giving all of these. We are moving forward with all these schemes. For this, the public will say, they will tell in the future which government will remain," he said.

Opposition Slams Budget as 'Disappointment'

The budget has drawn mixed reactions, with the Congress defending its allocations and implementation of welfare schemes, while opposition parties have criticised the government over various aspects of the budget and alleged non-fulfilment of promises. BJP Leader NV Subhash called the budget a "complete disappointment", saying that he expected it to work towards facilitating infrastructure devfelopment. "The Telangana government has presented the 2026-27 budget for the state of Telangana. The people of Telangana were expecting this budget to be friendly towards infrastructure development, especially in rural areas, and it is a complete disappointment. This is the worst budget presented by the Telangana government since the state's formation in 2014. Revanth Reddy government failed almost in every aspect," the BJP Leader told ANI.

BRS Says Govt Failed to Deliver on Promises

Earlier, BRS MLA KP Vivekananda on Friday called the 2026-27 Telangana budget "bogus," asserting that the government has failed to deliver on its six guarantees, 13 declarations, and 420 promises, adding that not a single rupee has been allocated. Speaking to ANI, Vivekananda stated that after three budgets and two-and-a-half years, barely 10% of promises have been met, leaving farmers, women, employees, and youth betrayed. "This budget is bogus. The government has failed to deliver on its six guarantees, 13 declarations, and 420 promises. Not a single rupee has been allocated. After three budgets and two and a half years, barely 10% of promises have been met, leaving farmers, women, employees, and youth betrayed... Instead of fulfilling commitments, they mislead the people with unviable projects. We will continue to question them and demand clarifications. They should apologise to the people of Telangana," said Vivekananda.

Budget at a Glance

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday presented the state budget for 2026-27 in the state assembly, proposing a total outlay of Rs 3,24,234 crore. The budget, estimating Rs 2,34,406 crore towards revenue expenditure and ₹47,267 crore for capital expenditure, focused on welfare, infrastructure, and rural development. (ANI)

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