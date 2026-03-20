How Fear Of Trump Left Cuba Alone In Latin America

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- Cuba's oil crisis has become a regional test: not a single Latin American ally has defied Washington's blockade to deliver fuel, even as blackouts exceed 15 hours daily and the grid collapsed entirely on March 16

- Mexico halted oil shipments under threat of U.S. tariffs, Brazil limited itself to humanitarian rhetoric, and four countries cancelled Cuban medical programs - ending decades of revolutionary solidarity

- An estimated 2.75 million Cubans have fled since 2020, with Cuban asylum seekers now outnumbering Venezuelans in Brazil - transforming the migration crisis into a political liability for left-wing governments

Cuba's oil crisis has stopped being a Havana story - it is now a test of Latin American solidarity, and solidarity is losing. Not a single government in the hemisphere has defied Washington's energy blockade to deliver fuel, even as the national grid collapsed on March 16 and blackouts in Havana exceeded 15 hours daily. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the Cuba crisis Latin America dimension is reshaping alliances across the region.

The island has received no significant oil imports since mid-December, when the U.S. strategy of choking Cuba's energy supply cut off Venezuelan shipments following Maduro's capture. Trump's January 29 executive order threatening tariffs on any country that sells oil to Cuba completed the encirclement.

Mexico and Brazil: Solidarity Without Oil

Mexico's retreat is the sharpest break with history. The country that sheltered the revolution's founders and served as Havana's most reliable defender for decades halted all oil shipments under U.S. pressure. President Sheinbaum sent navy ships loaded with food instead - acknowledging the crisis while conceding the one commodity Cuba actually needed.

Mexico's calculation is brutally simple. The country began renegotiating the USMCA trade agreement with Washington this week, and any move that provokes Trump's retaliation could jeopardize an economic relationship worth over $700 billion annually. The old special relationship with Havana survives in sentiment but not in barrels.

Brazil follows a similar logic. Lula's chief advisor Celso Amorim warned that strangling the island would harden the regime, but Brazil has limited its response to humanitarian language. Political scientist Matias Spektor noted that Cuba's internal repression has made it difficult even for Workers' Party hardliners to defend the regime openly.

Cuba Crisis Latin America: The Isolation Deepens

The damage extends far beyond oil. Ecuador expelled Cuban diplomats, Nicaragua cancelled visa-free entry, and Guatemala, Honduras, and Jamaica terminated agreements for Cuban medical professionals. Chile, Mexico, and Brazil sent humanitarian aid, but food shipments do not generate electricity.

Only Russia has attempted to break the blockade. Two Russian-linked tankers were sailing toward Cuba this week, but their erratic navigation patterns and U.S. Coast Guard surveillance make delivery uncertain. Cuba needs 100,000 barrels per day and produces less than half that domestically.

Migration Rewrites the Politics

An estimated 2.75 million Cubans have fled the island since 2020 - roughly a quarter of the population. In Brazil, Cubans are now the largest group of asylum seekers, outnumbering Venezuelans for the first time in 2025. These migrants carry testimony that challenges the romanticized narrative of revolutionary resilience.

For left-wing governments in the region, the exodus creates a political problem. Defending Cuba's sovereignty is one thing; absorbing the human cost of its failure is another. In Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro's political heirs have weaponized support for Cuba against Lula ahead of the October presidential election.

The End of Revolutionary Exception

What has changed is not just Cuba's material condition but its symbolic standing. For decades, the island traded on revolutionary prestige - literacy campaigns, universal healthcare, defiance of the hemisphere's superpower. That capital is now depleted, and the region that once celebrated Cuba as proof of sovereign resistance now treats it as a risk or a warning.

Cuba may survive this crisis as it has survived others. But the fear of provoking Washington, the rightward political shift, the migration pressures, and the erosion of moral authority have left Havana more alone than at any point since the Soviet collapse. The most consequential change is not that Cuba is weaker - it is that no one is coming to help.