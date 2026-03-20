How Guatemala Became Washington's New Security Partner

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- Guatemala declared a third consecutive state of prevention across six departments, deploying army and police to border zones where cocaine seizures have jumped 325% year-on-year

- Over 5,100 people have been arrested, five tonnes of cocaine seized, and extraditions to the U.S. surged 735% in the first quarter of 2026 - the sharpest escalation since President Arévalo took office

- The crackdown follows the lifting of a 47-year U.S. military embargo on Guatemala, signaling Washington's renewed confidence in Central America's largest economy as a security partner

Guatemala is waging the most aggressive anti-narcotics campaign in its modern history, and the numbers are hard to dismiss. President Bernardo Arévalo signed a third consecutive state of prevention this week, extending emergency security powers across six departments, including the four border regions that serve as primary cocaine transit corridors between South America and Mexico. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that this Guatemala drug crackdown is positioning the country as Washington's newest frontline partner in the hemisphere's drug war.

The emergency decree, published Thursday in the official gazette, targets San Marcos, Huehuetenango, Izabal, and Petén - departments that share 650 kilometers of border with Mexico - along with Escuintla and the capital department. Security forces can restrict gatherings, control vehicle movement, and conduct operations without prior judicial authorization for 15 days.

Guatemala Drug Crackdown: Record Seizures

The first-quarter results released by Interior Ministry officials are striking. Cocaine seizures rose 325% year-on-year, surpassing five tonnes. Marijuana interceptions jumped 447%, and the destruction of coca plantations increased 261%, with more than 1,700 plants eliminated.

Arrests linked to drug trafficking climbed 32%, with over 5,100 people detained nationwide. Extraditions to the United States - a metric Washington watches closely - surged 735% compared to the same period in 2025. Five clandestine laboratories were destroyed, and the government says it has maintained 15 consecutive months without a single illicit aircraft landing in Guatemalan airspace.

Operation Cinturón de Fuego

The backbone of the crackdown is Operation Cinturón de Fuego, a military deployment launched when Arévalo took office in January 2024 and dramatically escalated after gang attacks killed 11 police officers in January 2026. The operation stations army commandos, including the elite Kaibil special forces, across the western border with Mexico.

The air force conducts reconnaissance flights and drone surveillance over suspected trafficking routes, while ground forces run joint patrols with police. Defense Minister Henry Sáenz said the cumulative results since the operation began now exceed 30 tonnes of narcotics seized, valued at over Q3 billion ($390 million).

Washington's Bet on Guatemala

The crackdown operates in a transformed relationship with the United States. Washington recently lifted a 47-year military embargo on Guatemala, a decision attributed directly to the anti-narcotics results under Arévalo. The government is acquiring technology and training through government-to-government agreements conditioned on human rights improvements.

Guatemala's approach echoes but differs from Ecuador's 75,000-troop offensive backed by U.S. forces. Where Ecuador declared gangs terrorists and imposed nighttime curfews, Guatemala has relied on targeted border operations and prison control rather than blanket military rule. Arévalo has emphasized that emergency powers target criminals, not citizens.

The Harder Questions

The impressive seizure figures carry caveats. Rising interceptions can reflect both better enforcement and higher trafficking volumes - Central America's position between South American cocaine producers and the U.S. market means supply pressure is constant. Congress labelled MS-13 and Barrio 18 as terrorist organizations last year, but the gangs continue to recruit and operate from prisons.

Whether Guatemala's border offensive proves sustainable will depend on institutional capacity, not just emergency decrees. Arévalo faces a critical test in coming months as the selection process for a new attorney general shapes the country's rule-of-law trajectory. For now, the numbers make a strong case - but the drug routes that feed Central American violence have outlasted every crackdown that came before.