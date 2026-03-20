USA & Canada Intelligence Brief - March 20, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What Matters Today 1 Trump Moves $1.7 Trillion Student Loan Portfolio to Treasury - Biggest Step Yet to Dismantle Education Dept. The Trump administration announced on March 19 a three-phase interagency agreement to transfer the entire federal student loan portfolio from the Department of Education to the Treasury Department. This is part of The Rio Times' daily intelligence coverage of USA and Canada for the Latin American financial community. Phase one - effective immediately - moves $180 billion in defaulted loans affecting 9.2 million borrowers in default and another 2.4 million in late-stage delinquency. Phase two will transfer management of all non-defaulted loans "to the extent practicable." Phase three hands Treasury responsibility for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and major aid programmes including Pell grants. Education Secretary Linda McMahon called it a "historic step toward breaking up the federal education bureaucracy." Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Treasury brings "long overdue financial discipline" to a portfolio where less than 40% of borrowers are currently in repayment and nearly 25% are in default. This is the tenth interagency agreement dispersing Education Department functions to other agencies. Legal challenges are expected - the American Federation of Government Employees called the move "unlawful," arguing Congress explicitly located these offices inside the Education Department. Only Congress can formally close the department, but the administration is effectively disassembling it through interagency agreements. The transfer affects more than 40 million borrowers holding federal student debt. 2 FedEx Beats, Raises Guidance to $19.30-$20.10 EPS - Freight Spin-Off Confirmed for June 1 FedEx reported strong third-quarter results on March 19, raising its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $19.30-$20.10 from a previous $17.80-$19.00. Revenue growth guidance was lifted to 6.0-6.5%, up from 5-6%. Shares rose 8% in after-hours trading. CEO Raj Subramaniam cited "disciplined operational execution, the resilience of our global network, and the accelerating impact of advanced digital solutions." The company's Network 2.0 transformation initiative - focused on automation and AI optimisation - is now expected to deliver more than $1 billion in permanent cost reductions, exceeding the original target. Strength came from US domestic and international priority package yields, continued cost savings from transformation, and increased domestic package volumes. The results confirm resilient logistics demand despite the broader macro uncertainty from the Iran-driven oil shock. FedEx confirmed that its FedEx Freight division remains on track to be spun off into a separate publicly traded company on June 1 - one of the year's most significant corporate restructurings. The spin-off will create a standalone trucking and less-than-truckload (LTL) freight company, simplifying FedEx's core express and ground operations. 3 Powell-Warsh Succession Crisis Deepens - Epstein Ties Add Third Obstacle to Fed Chair Nomination The confirmation of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve Chair now faces three simultaneous obstacles. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) continues to block the nomination until the DOJ investigation of Powell is dropped. Warsh has not filed required financial and ethics disclosures. And on Thursday, Senator Elizabeth Warren demanded details about Warsh's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. DOJ-released emails show Warsh and his wife, Jane Lauder, were invited to Epstein-organised events - a Christmas gathering in St. Barthélemy in 2010 and a New York dinner whose guest list included Epstein, Trump, Melania, and several Trump children. It is unclear who attended. Warren's letter adds a new dimension to an already stalled process. Powell declared at his March 18 press conference that he will serve as "chair pro tem" after his May 15 term expiry if Warsh remains unconfirmed, and will not leave the Board of Governors until the DOJ investigation is "well and truly over with transparency and finality." His Board seat technically runs to January 2028. Trump on Thursday signalled continued support for the Pirro investigation, saying Powell is "under investigation because he's building a building for hundreds of billions of dollars more than it's supposed to cost." The irony: by backing the probe, Trump is effectively blocking his own nominee. Tillis, who is not seeking re-election, has no incentive to budge. 4 Bank of Canada Holds 2.25% - Macklem: "Days of Open Trade Are Over," CUSMA Review Looms July The Bank of Canada held its benchmark rate at 2.25% on March 18 for the third consecutive meeting. Governor Tiff Macklem stated the economy is "expanding again, but at a slower pace than we had forecast in January." CPI eased to 1.8% in February, but rising gasoline prices are expected to push inflation higher in coming months. The labour market has softened materially: employment gains from late 2025 were "largely reversed" in the first two months of 2026, and unemployment rose to 6.7%. Exports remain weak. The Bank forecasts GDP growth averaging only about 1.25% over the next two years - soft growth that reflects the structural damage from US tariffs. Macklem previously declared "the days of open rules-based trade with the United States are over," echoing PM Mark Carney's Davos remarks. The CUSMA review in July is the "biggest unknown" for the Canadian economy. Trump has threatened 100% tariffs if Carney pursues a trade deal with China. Oxford Economics warned that CUSMA dissolution would push Canada into recession. The Bank of Canada faces a classic policy dilemma: easing risks stoking inflation above target, while tightening risks further dampening an already soft economy. Macklem said he will "look through" the war's energy impact for now but stands ready to act. RBC sees Canadian GDP at 1.1% in 2026, noting that higher energy prices are a "double-edged sword" - bolstering oil and gas while raising costs for households. 5 Gasoline Approaching $4/Gallon as Waller's Two-Speed Economy Warning Plays Out in Real Time US gasoline prices are approaching $4 per gallon, up from $3.79 on March 17, as the Iran-driven oil shock feeds directly into consumer costs. UK fuel prices have already risen 9% since the conflict escalated. The rising pump price is the most visible transmission mechanism from the war to household budgets. Fed Governor Christopher Waller's February speech has proven prescient: the top 20% of earners - who account for 35% of spending and hold a disproportionate share of stocks - remain resilient. The bottom 60% - who own just 15% of stocks but account for 45% of spending - are cutting back, making more frequent store trips with fewer purchases each time. The US labour market is weaker than headline numbers suggest. Annual payroll revisions revealed that 2025 was one of the weakest years for job creation in decades outside a recession, with an average of only 15,000 new jobs per month. Waller noted that after further adjustments, payroll employment in the United States likely fell in 2025 - only the third time since 1945 outside a recession. Business sector productivity rose 2.8% in Q4 - the one bright spot - reflecting the strength of the US technology sector. The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow estimate for Q1 2026 has slipped to 2.3%, down from 2.7%, as rising gas prices are expected to compress consumer spending on other items. The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, however, unexpectedly surged to 18.1 in March versus the 8.4 consensus, suggesting industrial resilience. Market Snapshot

INSTRUMENT LEVEL MOVE NOTE S&P 500 6,551 ▼ -0.84% Below 200-day MA; 4th losing week Dow Jones 45,779 ▼ -0.53% Below 200-day MA since Thu; 2026 lows Nasdaq 21,818 ▼ -1.24% Semis weak; Planet Labs +20% counter-trend Russell 2000 2,466 ▼ -1.17% Small caps underperforming VIX 25.23 ▲ +4.9% Elevated; fear gauge rising US 10Y Treasury 4.368% ▲ +8.7bps Hike bets rising; 50% chance by Oct WTI Crude $97.13 ▲ +1.65% Retreated from $100; Hormuz re-opening effort Gold $4,600 ▼ -10% w/w Worst week since Feb 1983; rate hike bets crush USD/CAD C$1.385 ▼ -0.2% BoC hold; CUSMA uncertainty; oil support DXY (Dollar) ~106.2 ▲ +0.3% Strengthening on hike expectations

ENTITY RATING OUTLOOK KEY DRIVER United States AA+ (S&P) Stable Fed hold 3.50-3.75%; fiscal deficit $1T in 5mo; hike bets rising Canada AAA (S&P) Stable BoC 2.25% hold; CUSMA risk; GDP 1.25% forecast; unemployment 6.7% US Consumer - Deteriorating Gas $4/gal; bottom 60% cutting back; payrolls likely fell in 2025 US Corporate - Mixed FedEx strong; Planet Labs +20%; but gold miners crushed, semis weak Student Loans - Stress $1.7T portfolio; 9.2M in default; <40% in repayment Private Credit - Under pressure Rising rates; PE/debt market conditions deteriorating per Freddie Mac

DATE EVENT IMPACT Mar 27 Q4 GDP final estimate (US) Second estimate was 0.7%; shutdown distortion Mar 28 US PCE price index (Feb) Core PCE 3.1% expected; Fed rate path input Apr 29 Bank of Canada rate decision Hold expected; CUSMA July review will dominate guidance May 15 Powell term as Fed Chair expires Warsh unconfirmed; Powell stays as "chair pro tem" Jun 1 FedEx Freight spin-off New standalone LTL public company; market for US trucking Jul 2026 CUSMA formal review Existential for Canada-US trade; extension vs dissolution Nov 2026 US midterm elections Gas prices, student loans, jobs shaping voter sentiment Jan 2028 Powell Board of Governors term expires Could stay on Board even after chair term ends

Conflict & Stability Tracker Critical Fed Leadership Vacuum Powell's term expires May 15 with no Warsh confirmation hearing scheduled. Tillis blocking over DOJ probe. Warren now demanding Epstein disclosure. Trump backing Pirro's investigation - effectively blocking his own nominee. Powell pledges to stay as "chair pro tem." Fed policy committee split: 7 dots for zero cuts, 12 for at least one. Market pricing zero cuts, 12% hike probability. Critical CUSMA July Review Macklem: "days of open rules-based trade are over." Trump threatened 100% tariffs if Carney pursues China deal. Oxford Economics: CUSMA dissolution = recession. ~90% of Canadian exports to US are CUSMA-exempt; loss of that exemption would devastate bilateral trade. BoC projects only 1.25% GDP growth over next two years under current tariffs. Tense Education Dept. Dismantlement $1.7 trillion student loan portfolio transferring to Treasury. Tenth interagency agreement stripping Education Dept. AFGE union calls it unlawful. 9.2M borrowers in default, 2.4M in late-stage delinquency. Congress explicitly located functions in Education Dept - legal challenges coming. Midterm-year political sensitivity around collections on defaulted loans. Watching Consumer Squeeze / Two-Speed Economy Gas approaching $4/gal. Bottom 60% of earners cutting spending. Top 20% resilient on stock gains. Payroll employment likely fell in 2025 - third time since 1945 outside recession. Atlanta Fed Q1 GDP slipped to 2.3% from 2.7%. But productivity +2.8% and Philly Fed manufacturing surging to 18.1 show pockets of strength. Fast Take EDUCATION The student loan transfer to Treasury is not a technical reorganisation - it is the de facto death of the Department of Education through administrative dismemberment. Ten interagency agreements have now stripped the department of its core functions without a single act of Congress. The $1.7 trillion portfolio is the department's largest remaining asset and the most politically sensitive: with 9.2 million borrowers in default during a midterm year, involuntary collections have already been postponed as a political calculation. For Latin American observers, this represents the most aggressive federal restructuring since the creation of DHS after 9/11, and it is being done entirely through executive action. LOGISTICS FedEx's earnings beat stands out precisely because of the environment in which it was delivered. Raising EPS guidance by more than $1.50 at the midpoint, confirming a $1 billion-plus cost savings programme, and keeping the June 1 Freight spin-off on schedule - all against the backdrop of a global energy shock and four consecutive losing weeks in equities. Network 2.0's automation and AI-driven efficiency gains are the kind of structural improvement that compounds through cycles. The Freight spin-off creates optionality: a pure-play LTL operator in a tight trucking market is exactly the asset PE and infrastructure investors want. FedEx is the corporate counterpoint to the market's stagflation narrative. FED The Powell-Warsh situation is becoming a constitutional farce. Trump nominated Warsh to lower rates. Trump's own DOJ investigated Powell to pressure him. A federal judge quashed the investigation as politically motivated. Trump's own senator blocked Warsh to protect Fed independence. Trump backed the investigation again, further blocking his nominee. And now Epstein ties threaten Warsh's confirmation from the Democratic side. The result: Powell stays, rates stay, and the Fed's independence is paradoxically strengthened by the very forces that tried to undermine it. Markets have moved on - zero cuts priced for 2026, and 12% odds of a hike. CANADA Canada's economic predicament is unique in the G7: it faces a US trade partner that is simultaneously its largest market, its greatest source of uncertainty, and its most aggressive adversary. Macklem's "days of open trade are over" is the bluntest language ever from a BoC governor about the bilateral relationship. The CUSMA July review is existential - 90% of Canadian exports to the US are CUSMA-exempt, and losing that exemption under any scenario would be devastating. Trump's 100% tariff threat over a potential Carney-China deal adds personal animus to structural risk. The BoC at 2.25% is trapped: cutting risks inflation, holding risks recession. Every scenario depends on a trade negotiation outcome that is entirely out of Canadian control. CONSUMER Waller's two-speed economy framework is the most honest description of America's class divide from inside the Fed. The top 20% - insulated by stock portfolios, property equity, and high savings rates - are carrying consumption. The bottom 60% - dependent on wages, exposed to gas prices, and holding minimal financial assets - are already pulling back. Gas approaching $4/gallon is a regressive tax on the people least equipped to absorb it. That payroll employment likely fell in 2025 is extraordinary: it has happened only twice since 1945 outside a recession. The productivity gain of 2.8% is real but accrues primarily to capital owners and tech workers - reinforcing rather than bridging the divide. Developments to Watch 1AFGE union and likely congressional Democrats will challenge the Treasury transfer in court. Key question: can the executive branch relocate congressionally mandated functions through interagency agreements without legislation? Outcome affects 40+ million borrowers. 2Creates a standalone LTL trucking company in a tight market. Pricing and demand dynamics for the new entity will be a barometer of US industrial and logistics health. Watch for pre-spin investor positioning. 3Three obstacles (Tillis, missing disclosures, Epstein questions) make confirmation by May 15 increasingly unlikely. Powell as chair pro tem is now the base case. Legal ambiguity about presidential authority to name an acting chair adds complexity. 4This USA Canada intelligence brief notes all three scenarios remain in play: extension, renegotiation, or withdrawal. Trump's 100% tariff threat tied to Carney's foreign policy direction. Oxford Economics maps three scenarios: lower tariffs = BoC hikes; current status = hold; CUSMA dissolution = recession and 50bps of cuts. 5Second estimate was 0.7% annualised. Government shutdown depressed Q4 and will boost Q1 by ~1pp each. Atlanta Fed GDPNow tracking Q1 at 2.3%, down from 2.7%. Consumer spending weakness from rising gas prices is the key risk to the tracking estimate. 6New rules tightening visual separation and suspending helicopter operations in congested airspace around major airports, following the fatal American Airlines/Army Black Hawk collision near Washington last year that killed 67 people. Significant operational impact for commercial and military aviation. Sovereign & Credit PulsePower Players 1- Fed Chair declared he will stay as "chair pro tem" past May 15 and will not leave the Board until the DOJ investigation is "well and truly over." By refusing to go quietly, Powell has made himself the immovable object in a constitutional showdown over Fed independence that his opponents inadvertently created. 2- Treasury Secretary is now taking on the $1.7 trillion student loan portfolio in addition to his existing fiscal and monetary coordination role. He called it "long overdue financial discipline" but inherits a portfolio where a quarter of borrowers are in default - the definition of a political minefield in a midterm year. 3- The retiring North Carolina Republican senator holds the single most consequential veto in Washington: his refusal to advance Warsh's nomination is the reason Powell remains Fed Chair. "I have no earthly idea what the market reaction would have been if suddenly the perception is that the Fed chair serves at the pleasure of the President," he said last week. 4- Bank of Canada Governor held at 2.25% and delivered the starkest assessment of Canada-US trade relations ever from a central banker: "the days of open rules-based trade with the United States are over." He faces a policy trilemma - weak growth, rising energy costs, and a CUSMA outcome entirely beyond his control. 5- FedEx CEO delivered one of the strongest corporate earnings beats in a week of market carnage. Revenue guidance raised, EPS guidance raised, Network 2.0 savings exceeding targets, Freight spin-off confirmed. In a market desperate for good news, FedEx provided it. Regulatory & Policy Watch 1$180 billion in defaulted loans (11% of portfolio) moves first. Treasury to manage collections and return-to-repayment efforts. Phase 2 (non-defaulted) and Phase 3 (FAFSA/Pell) have no firm timeline. Legal challenges expected from AFGE and congressional Democrats. 2New rules tightening visual separation and suspending helicopter operations in congested airspace around major airports. Response to the American Airlines/Black Hawk collision that killed 67. Significant impact on commercial and military aviation operations near major hubs. 3Planned Parenthood of Illinois will pay $500,000 to settle EEOC investigation finding that the organisation's DEI practices violated federal civil rights laws. One of the first major enforcement actions against DEI programmes under the current administration's expanded scrutiny. 4Several Republican-led states passing their own versions of the SAVE America Act, requiring proof-of-citizenship for voter registration. Florida Governor DeSantis planning to sign a state version. Midterm implications significant as both parties position on election security versus access. CalendarBottom Line

The United States and Canada are each navigating a different version of the same problem: an economy that was supposed to be accelerating in 2026 is instead being squeezed by forces - trade conflict, energy costs, institutional upheaval - that no amount of monetary policy can fix.

The student loan transfer to Treasury is the week's most consequential domestic policy move. It is not a reorganisation - it is the dismantlement of a cabinet-level department through administrative manoeuvre. Forty million borrowers, $1.7 trillion in debt, 9.2 million in default, and FAFSA itself all moving to an agency designed to manage government bonds, not educational access. Whether this improves outcomes or creates bureaucratic chaos will define a generation of higher-education financing.

FedEx's earnings beat is the corporate bright spot the market needed but cannot fully absorb. Raising guidance by more than $1.50 at the EPS midpoint while confirming the Freight spin-off on June 1 demonstrates that operational execution can prevail even in a hostile macro environment. Network 2.0's AI-driven savings exceeding $1 billion are structural, not cyclical - the kind of improvement that endures through downturns.

The Powell-Warsh succession crisis has evolved from political theatre into institutional paralysis. Three obstacles now stand between Warsh and the Fed chair: Tillis's principled block, missing financial disclosures, and Epstein-related questions from Warren. With May 15 approaching and no hearing scheduled, the base case is now Powell remaining as chair pro tem indefinitely. The irony is thick: by investigating Powell, the administration has ensured he stays.

Canada's position is the most precarious in the G7. Macklem's declaration that "the days of open rules-based trade with the United States are over" is unprecedented language from a central bank governor about the country's largest trading partner. With 90% of Canadian exports to the US protected by CUSMA exemptions, the July review is not an abstract policy exercise - it is the single variable that determines whether Canada grows at 1% or contracts into recession.

The consumer squeeze captured by Waller's two-speed economy framework is playing out in real time. Gas approaching $4 per gallon, payrolls that likely fell in 2025, and the bottom 60% of earners visibly cutting back - these are the conditions that shape midterm elections. The productivity gain of 2.8% is genuine but distributed asymmetrically, accruing to capital owners and technology workers rather than the hourly workers who feel gas prices most acutely.

Markets reflect the confusion: the S&P 500 below its 200-day moving average for the first time since May, gold crashing 10% in its worst week since 1983, and the VIX at 25 - but the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index surging to 18.1 against expectations of 8.4. Traditional hedges are failing. Traditional safe havens are selling off. The playbook is broken.

The FAA's airspace overhaul, the EEOC's DEI enforcement against Planned Parenthood, and the state-level voter ID push are all reshaping the regulatory landscape beneath the market noise. Each represents a structural shift in how the federal government operates - less centralised education, tighter aviation safety, more aggressive civil rights enforcement through a conservative lens, and expanded state-level election controls.

As this USA Canada intelligence brief continues to track, the North American economy is entering Q2 with more institutional uncertainty than at any point since the pandemic - a Fed without a clear succession path, a trade relationship without a clear framework, and a consumer economy without a clear direction.

The USA Canada intelligence brief will continue tracking these dynamics. For the latest on how North American developments affect Latin American markets, follow The Rio Times and its daily intelligence coverage.