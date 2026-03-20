Oil Majors Threaten To Sue Over Brazil Export Tax

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- Shell, TotalEnergies, PetroRio, and Repsol are preparing legal action against Brazil's new 12% oil export tax, arguing it violates constitutional tax principles

- The industry lobby IBP estimates the tax will generate R$32 billion ($5.5 billion) in 2026, calling it double taxation on a sector already paying record royalties

- The government says the levy is purely regulatory, designed to offset R$30 billion in diesel tax relief and subsidies triggered by the Iran war oil shock

Brazil's oil industry is threatening legal action against the Lula government's new 12% export tax on crude petroleum, escalating a confrontation that pits energy sector investors against an administration scrambling to shield consumers from war-driven fuel prices. Shell, TotalEnergies, PetroRio, and Repsol are among the companies preparing to challenge the measure in court, while Petrobras - the state-controlled producer - supports it. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, examines the dispute over Brazil's oil export tax and what it means for the country's investment climate.

What the Brazil Oil Export Tax Does

On March 12, President Lula signed measures eliminating PIS and Cofins taxes on diesel and creating a R$0.32 per liter subsidy for producers and importers. Together, the package aims to cut pump prices by R$0.64 per liter through December 2026, at an estimated fiscal cost of R$30 billion ($5.2 billion).

To offset that cost, the same provisional measure imposed the 12% export levy on crude oil, effective immediately. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad framed it as burden-sharing during the Middle East conflict that pushed Brent crude above $100, saying producers earning extraordinary profits should contribute an extraordinary tax while consumers are shielded.

Why the Industry Is Fighting Back

The Brazilian Petroleum Institute, the sector's main lobby group, has called the tax double taxation on an industry already paying record royalties and special participation fees. The IBP estimates that rising oil prices alone would generate R$17 billion ($2.9 billion) in additional government revenue over four months through existing mechanisms - nearly matching the R$15 billion ($2.6 billion) the export levy would collect in the same period.

Companies preparing lawsuits plan to argue that the measure violates the constitutional principle of tax annuality, which requires that new taxes can only be collected in the following fiscal year. A similar challenge succeeded in 2023, when a court ruled illegal the 9.2% export tax Lula imposed that February on crude shipments for four months. The OAB bar association of Rio de Janeiro has also warned the tax raises serious regulatory risk concerns.

Investment Climate at Stake

The stakes extend well beyond the immediate tax dispute. Brazil produced 3.3 million barrels per day in late 2025 and crude oil was the country's single largest export item last year, generating billions in foreign exchange. Industry analysts at Citi warn that PetroRio and Enauta face the sharpest profitability impact since, unlike Petrobras, they export virtually all their production.

The IBP cautioned that the tax - imposed without prior dialogue with the industry - threatens long-term investment in a capital-intensive sector. The institute specifically warned it could undermine the ANP's upcoming June auction of exploration blocks, signaling to international bidders that Brazil's regulatory framework for oil revenues can shift overnight by executive decree.

Election-Year Economics

Critics view the package as election-year fiscal engineering rather than genuine market regulation. One industry executive told the Estadão newspaper that the tax is designed to generate cash ahead of October's elections, not to steer crude toward domestic refineries. The government has also asked state governors to zero out ICMS taxes on diesel imports, but most have responded cautiously, awaiting details before committing to their own revenue losses.

The Treasury insists the package is fiscally neutral and temporary, expiring on December 31, 2026. But the math depends entirely on oil prices staying elevated. If the Iran conflict eases and Brent falls toward $80, the export levy yields far less than projected while the diesel exemption remains in force - opening a fiscal gap in the middle of a presidential campaign.