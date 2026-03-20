Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Publication Relating To Transparency Notifications


2026-03-20 05:31:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), March 20, 2026 , 10:30 pm CET / 5:30 pm ET In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

Robert Taub / Robelga SRL

On March 19, 2026, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Robert Taub and related person Robelga SRL, following the crossing above the 3% threshold by Robelga SRL on December 30, 2025 (while the overall“group” participation did not change). Based on the notification, Robert Taub (together with his controlled undertakings) held 4,360,800 voting rights, consisting of 4,310,800 voting rights linked to securities and 50,000 equivalent financial instruments, representing 10.14% of the total number of voting rights on December 30, 2025 (43,026,460).

The notification dated March 19, 2026 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
    • Robert Taub
    • Robelga SRL (with address at Avenue des Croix de Guerre 149 / 13, 1120 Brussels)
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: December 30, 2025
  • Threshold that is crossed: 3%
  • Denominator: 43,026,460
  • Notified details:
A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction
# of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities
Robert Taub 2,712,510 2,712,510 0 6.30% 0.00%
BMI Estate 567,484 0 0 0.00% 0.00%
Robelga SRL 1,030,806 1,598,290 0 3.71% 0.00%
Subtotal 4,310,800 4,310,800 10.02%
TOTAL 4,310,800 0 10.02% 0.00%


B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement
Robert Taub Warrants 08/06/2027 25,000 0.06% cash
Robert Taub Warrants 14/06/2028 25,000 0.06% cash
TOTAL 50,000 0.12%


TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights
4,360,800 10.14%
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Robelga SRL is 100% owned by BMI Estate (a partnership (société simple) without legal personality). Robert Taub has 100% usufruct and Robert Taub's children have 100% bare ownership of BMI Estate.
  • Additional information: This notification was due because Robelga SRL moved above the 3% threshold.

*

* *

Contact:
Nyxoah
John Landry, CFO
...

Attachment

  • 2026 03 20 PR Transparency notification (Robert Taub) (ENG)

MENAFN20032026004107003653ID1110889289



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search