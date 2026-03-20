Publication Relating To Transparency Notifications
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Robert Taub
|2,712,510
|2,712,510
|0
|6.30%
|0.00%
|BMI Estate
|567,484
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Robelga SRL
|1,030,806
|1,598,290
|0
|3.71%
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|4,310,800
|4,310,800
|10.02%
|TOTAL
|4,310,800
|0
|10.02%
|0.00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holders of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|Robert Taub
|Warrants
|08/06/2027
|25,000
|0.06%
|cash
|Robert Taub
|Warrants
|14/06/2028
|25,000
|0.06%
|cash
|TOTAL
|50,000
|0.12%
|TOTAL (A & B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|4,360,800
|10.14%
- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Robelga SRL is 100% owned by BMI Estate (a partnership (société simple) without legal personality). Robert Taub has 100% usufruct and Robert Taub's children have 100% bare ownership of BMI Estate. Additional information: This notification was due because Robelga SRL moved above the 3% threshold.
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Contact:
Nyxoah
John Landry, CFO
...
Attachment
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2026 03 20 PR Transparency notification (Robert Taub) (ENG)
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