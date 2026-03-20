Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), March 20, 2026 , 10:30 pm CET / 5:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

Robert Taub / Robelga SRL

On March 19, 2026, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Robert Taub and related person Robelga SRL, following the crossing above the 3% threshold by Robelga SRL on December 30, 2025 (while the overall“group” participation did not change). Based on the notification, Robert Taub (together with his controlled undertakings) held 4,360,800 voting rights, consisting of 4,310,800 voting rights linked to securities and 50,000 equivalent financial instruments, representing 10.14% of the total number of voting rights on December 30, 2025 (43,026,460).

The notification dated March 19, 2026 contains the following information: