LGI Homes Celebrates Grand Opening Of Goldfields Ranch In Linda, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) proudly announces the Grand Opening of Goldfields Ranch, an exciting new community in Linda, California, offering beautifully crafted single-family homes north of Sacramento. Located in the welcoming community of Linda, Goldfields Ranch blends peaceful suburban living with convenient access to major city amenities throughout the greater Sacramento and Yuba City area.

“Goldfields Ranch offers homebuyers the perfect balance of space, comfort and accessibility,” stated Vice President of Sales, Jeanine Roach.“Residents will enjoy a peaceful neighborhood setting paired with convenient access to Sacramento, Yuba City and surrounding amenities, along with professionally designed homes that are ready from day one.”

At full build out, Goldfields Ranch will include 499 homesites. Floor plan options include a collection of thoughtfully designed three-, four-, and five-bedroom homes, each showcasing LGI Homes' signature CompleteHome PlusTM package. This all-inclusive package provides modern upgrades at no additional cost, including energy-efficient Whirlpool® stainless steel kitchen appliances, premium hard-surface countertops with tile backsplash, designer plank flooring, and a host of other stylish finishes. Homes also feature spacious one- and two-story layouts, open-concept living areas, and attached two-car garages, delivering exceptional value and move-in-ready convenience.

Five thoughtfully designed floor plans will be available at Goldfields Ranch, starting in the $450s:



Baker – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,335 sq. ft.

Keller – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,635 sq. ft.

Imperial – 4 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,837 sq. ft.

Nelson – 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,943 sq. ft. Stinson – 5 beds, 3 baths, 2-car garage, 2,207 sq. ft.



Residents at Goldfields Ranch will enjoy a variety of onsite amenities centered around a thoughtfully designed 4.25-acre community park, scheduled for completion in late 2026. The park will include two playgrounds, a dog park, basketball and pickleball courts, shaded picnic areas, benches, walking trails and open green space. An expansive multi-use recreation lawn will provide the perfect setting for family events, outdoor games and community gatherings.

Positioned with quick access to CA-70, homeowners will also enjoy close proximity to local shopping and entertainment at destinations such as the Yuba Sutter Marketplace and nearby retail centers, along with outdoor recreation opportunities along the Feather River. Additional nearby attractions include Gauche Aquatic Park, featuring a splash pad, water slide and swimming pools, as well as the Toyota Amphitheatre, a popular destination for concerts and live entertainment.

A Grand Opening event on March 21, 2026 will offer one-day-only savings. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (833) 858-3652 ext 728 to schedule a tour. Customers can also visit the Goldfields Ranch Information Center located at 2291 Linda Avenue, Linda, CA 95901, which is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

With its convenient location, expansive park amenities, all-inclusive upgrades and commitment to making homeownership simple and stress-free, Goldfields Ranch is poised to become one of the most exciting new communities in the Sacramento–Yuba City region.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at