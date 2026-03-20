Zevra Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant To New Chief Financial Officer Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The Company granted Mr. Renz a new hire option to purchase 300,000 shares of Zevra's common stock. The option has a 10-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $9.55, which was the closing price of Zevra's common stock on March 18, 2026. The option vests over four years, subject to Mr. Renz's continued service through the applicable vesting dates.
About Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.
Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage company with a late-stage pipeline committed to redefining what is possible in bringing life-changing therapies to people living with rare diseases. The Company is focused on broadening access through geographic expansion opportunities, progressing its pipeline toward key milestones, and delivering meaningful therapeutics. The commercialization of its lead product, marketed in the U.S. for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), a rare, progressive neurodegenerative disease, provides a strong corporate foundation and validates its ability to advance therapies from development to market. Zevra's vision is realized through disciplined execution of its strategic plan and core values - patient centricity, integrity, accountability, innovation, and courage - which guide its efforts to deliver long-term value.
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