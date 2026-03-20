Diversified Energy Company

("Diversified," or the "Company")

PDMR Shareholdings

Diversified Energy Company (NYSE: DEC, LSE: DEC), announces the vesting of certain Performance Stock Units (“PSU's”) and Restricted Stock Units ("RSU's") previously awarded to Persons Discharging Material Responsibility ("PDMRs"), resulting in a change to previously disclosed PDMR holdings of shares of common stock in the Company ("Common Stock").

Members of the Company's senior management vested in previously awarded PSUs and RSUs included:



Rusty Hutson, Jr, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Bradley Gray, President and Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Sullivan, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Legal & Risk Officer and Corporate Secretary



Mr. Hutson's listed awards were solely PSUs, while the awards to Mr. Gray, and Mr. Sullivan included a mix of PSUs and RSUs. The Company provides additional information about its long-term incentive plan within its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 available on its website.

To settle the awards, the Company will transfer Common Stock (net of customary withholdings, including taxes) from its Employee Benefit Trust (the“EBT”) as set forth in the table below: