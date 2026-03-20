PDMR Shareholdings
|Net Award
|Shares Held Post-Award
|% of Issued Share Capital
|Rusty Hutson, Jr
|46,548
|1,322,689
|1.82%
|Bradley Gray
|35,659
|227,790
|0.31%
|Benjamin Sullivan
|26,518
|88,837
|0.12%
For further information, please contact:
|Diversified Energy Company
|+1 973 856 2757
|Doug Kris
|...
|FTI Consulting
|...
|U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations
About Diversified Energy Company
Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Rusty Hutson, Jr
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Diversified Energy Company
|b)
|LEI
|529900XTQ3OKXR6P0H74
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Performance stock units that convert into Common Stock
|Identification code
|GB00BQHP5P93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of performance stock units under the Company's equity incentive plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volumes(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$Nil
|46,548
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A single transaction
|Aggregated volume
|N/A single transaction
|Price
|N/A single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|March 16, 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Bradley Gray
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President and Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Diversified Energy Company
|b)
|LEI
|529900XTQ3OKXR6P0H74
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Performance stock units and restricted stock units that convert into Common Stock
|Identification code
|GB00BQHP5P93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of performance stock units and restricted stock units under the Company's equity incentive plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volumes(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$Nil
|35,659
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A single transaction
|Aggregated volume
|N/A single transaction
|Price
|N/A single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|March 16, 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Benjamin Sullivan
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Legal & Risk Officer and Corporate Secretary
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Diversified Energy Company
|b)
|LEI
|529900XTQ3OKXR6P0H74
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Performance stock units and restricted stock units that convert into Common Stock
|Identification code
|GB00BQHP5P93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of performance stock units and restricted stock units under the Company's equity incentive plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volumes(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$Nil
|26,518
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A single transaction
|Aggregated volume
|N/A single transaction
|Price
|N/A single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|March 16,2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
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