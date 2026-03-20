Zeptive Software Update Boosts Vape Detection Performance and Adds New Features. Free Update for all Customers with Zeptive's Custom Communications Module

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The upcoming Zeptive device software update adds environmental warnings and expanded security system integrations while improving detection speed and reducing false alarms.

Andover, MA, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The upcoming Zeptive device software update adds environmental warnings and expanded security system integrations while improving detection speed and reducing false alarms.







Zeptive vape detector models

Zeptive, Inc., maker of the American-manufactured smart vape detection sensor used by organizations worldwide, announced today a major software update that significantly expands the capabilities of its sensor platform.

The new release, firmware v1.33.500, provides a significant upgrade that delivers major improvements in detection performance and includes key new features. The update introduces several new alert types and expands compatibility with major security systems, and will be provided at no additional cost to existing customers with Zeptive's custom communication module (all units sold after November 2023).

Originally designed to help schools address the youth vaping crisis, Zeptive sensors already detect vape aerosol, smoke, THC, and vape masking agents. They also monitor environmental conditions such as noise monitoring and sensor tampering incidents..

The latest update adds three new safety monitoring categories: loitering detection, chemical alerts, and temperature alerts.

Three New Alert Categories

Each new alert is configurable so staff can respond appropriately without being overwhelmed by alerts.

Loitering detection flags when someone remains in a monitored space beyond a set time threshold, typically 10 minutes, and sends a timestamped alert.

Chemical alerts notify staff when airborne chemical or volatile organic compound (VOC) levels rise beyond defined thresholds.

Temperature alerts notify staff when temperatures increase beyond defined thresholds.

These features operate entirely through environmental sensing. No cameras, facial recognition, or biometric data are used.

Faster Detection and Fewer False Alarms

The device software also improves Zeptive's core detection engine. New algorithms analyze how quickly sensor readings change, allowing the system to identify rapid-onset events, such as sudden vaping or chemical spikes, more quickly than before.

At the same time, updates to the alert logic have reduced false positives, meaning staff are more likely to receive alerts only when real incidents occur.

The result is faster detection, shorter response times, and one of the lowest false alarm rates in the vape detection category.

Expanded Security System Integrations

The update also increases compatibility with video management systems (VMS) commonly used in school security environments. Four new integrations, Bosch BVMS, Digital Watchdog, i-Pro, Milestone XProtect and Wazo, bring total platform compatibility to more than 10 security systems.

These integrations allow alerts from Zeptive sensors to appear directly within existing security dashboards, enabling schools and facilities teams to monitor environmental events alongside camera and access-control systems.

Free Upgrade for Existing Customers

Firmware v1.33.500 is available Friday, April 10, 2026 for supported Zeptive hardware models and will be delivered to most existing customers with active subscriptions.

If your device was purchased prior to December 2023, please contact Zeptive for a quote to upgrade your device.

Leadership Commentary

“Zeptive was built to a higher standard than anything else in this category,” said Will Hargett, CEO and Co-Founder of Zeptive.“Schools across the country trust our sensors in real-world environments, and this update expands what those sensors can do while making detection even more reliable.”

Dr. Cindy Bistany, CTO and Co-Founder, said the improvements reflect years of research using real-world data.“Our goal has always been precision and reliability,” Bistany said.“This update provides more capabilities using existing hardware while maintaining the accuracy schools rely on.”

About Zeptive

Zeptive, Inc. is the maker of the American-manufactured smart vape detection sensor, with 5 granted U.S. patents and 1,000's of customers across K-12 schools, workplaces, hotels, short-term rentals, and libraries. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, hardware is manufactured in New Hampshire. Zeptive holds SOC 2 Type II certifications and is a TIPS-USA cooperative purchasing vendor.

For more information, visit or call (617) 468-1500.

How Zeptive wireless vape detectors work

Press Inquiries

Steve Milt

updates [at] (617) 468-1500



100 Brickstone Square #208, Andover, MA 01810

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: