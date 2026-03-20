Local, State Officials Welcome Asher's Sandbox To Plympton As Business Celebrates With Ribbon-Cutting

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Asher's Sandbox, a new and fun recreational space for children and parents, received a warm welcome from state and local officials, and representatives of the business community, as the new business recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its location on 286 Main Street.

State Representative Kathy LaNatra (D-Kingston), whose district includes the Town of Plympton, was on hand to congratulate owner Dr. Amber Bartlett and her team on the new venture.“It's exciting to see this new business for kids and their parents come to town,” she said, and presented Dr. Bartlett with a proclamation of congratulations from the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

She was joined by Plympton Selectman Nate Sides and Dana Smith, both of whom also welcomed the new business to the community.

Local business owners and friends also turned out to officially congratulate Asher's Sandbox. The business opened its doors a few weeks ago and is quickly becoming known as a place for parents who are seeking fun activities for their children and a venue where they can share experiences with other parents.

“We are all so grateful for your support,” said Dr. Bartlett, who welcomed the crowd to the ribbon cutting.“We are so pleased by the warm reception we have received since opening our doors, and we look forward to being a part of the community for years to come.”

Named for Amber's four-year-old son Asher, Asher's Sandbox offers a clean, fun, large, indoor sandbox for kids to dig, build and play. Additionally. the 2800 square foot location offers:

.Open play sessions

.Mommy & me classes

.Sand yoga

.Sand meditation

.Birthday parties

.Special events

Dr. Bartlett is also the owner of two other Plympton businesses: The Barker House, a grooming and daycare facility for dogs, and her business psychology practice.

She credits the idea for the new business to her son Asher, who had seen an indoor sandbox on TV and said to her,“Mommy, you're supposed to take me here.”

“That moment stuck with me,” she recalls.“This one felt like it was meant to be. And when I found the perfect space for lease, I knew it was the right time.”

She said,“Asher's Sandbox is more than merely a playspace. It is the community spot that we all need. It is a place for local classes, events, parties, and play; a place where our kids can explore tactile play in a clean, safe, organized environment and make new friends. And it is a place where we, the parents, the caregivers, the tired humans keeping tiny humans alive - can build real relationships with people who understand the joys and struggles.”

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