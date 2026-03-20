Cityplace Welcomes Moxies As New Social Dining Destination

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Elevated restaurant concept brings happy hour culture, chef-driven cuisine and lively late-night scene to its third Sunshine State location

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxies, the premium casual brand celebrated for its handcrafted dishes, signature cocktails and award-winning hospitality, will officially open its newest location on March 24 at 565 S. Rosemary Ave. in the heart of CityPlace in West Palm Beach.

To celebrate, Moxies will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, March 24 at 5 p.m., inviting guests to toast its arrival and experience the vibrant social atmosphere that defines the brand.

Designed as a gathering place for locals and visitors, the restaurant brings a lively culinary scene to downtown West Palm Beach, serving as a dynamic hub for after-work drinks, weekend nights out and celebrations. The opening marks Moxies' third Florida location, arriving as the city cements its reputation as one of South Florida's fastest-growing dining and entertainment destinations.

“Moxies is a great addition to CityPlace, and we're excited for our visitors, residents and office tenants to experience it,” said Webber Hudson, executive vice president at Related Ross.“It offers an inviting, energetic setting where people can connect over great food and drinks in the heart of downtown. As West Palm Beach continues to grow as a vibrant destination for dining and entertainment, Moxies perfectly complements that momentum.”

At the heart of the restaurant, a statement bar creates a natural gathering place, while a fully private dining room with its own bar offers an ideal setting for celebrations, corporate occasions and group gatherings. The space also features a spacious covered patio with seating for up to 88 guests, providing a versatile option for outdoor dining or special events.

Complementing the thoughtfully designed space, the new location will serve as a go-to spot with daily Happy Hour from 3–6 p.m., half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday and a lively late-night atmosphere. Guests can explore the brand's globally inspired menu alongside an extensive beverage program featuring unique cocktails, curated wines, draft beers and a variety of zero-proof options. The restaurant's signature brunch offering completes the lineup with build-your-own mimosas and a selection of sweet and savory brunch favorites.

“We've seen an incredible response in South Florida, and what stands out most is how each community has embraced Moxies,” said Paul Randle, president of EATZ Hospitality and multi-unit Moxies franchisee.“That kind of connection comes from investing in our people, building lasting relationships and creating spaces that reflect the character of each neighborhood. We're looking forward to bringing that same approach to West Palm Beach.”

Moxies West Palm Beach location is creating 200 jobs across front-of-house, culinary and management roles, reflecting Moxies' commitment to the communities it calls home. Interested candidates can learn more and apply. The brand has also forged local partnerships with Related Life and Related Ross, embedding itself in the fabric of CityPlace from day one as an active part of the community, not just a tenant in it.

The new location will be open seven days a week, Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to midnight.

For more information, visit or follow Moxies on Instagram at @moxiesusa.

About Moxies

With 59 locations across North America, Moxies is a premium casual concept known for its progressive made-in-house culinary offerings, innovative beverage program, and genuine hospitality in a stylish and relaxed environment. Moxies is part of family-owned Northland Properties Corporation, whose business interests include an NHL franchise, two ski resorts, over 175+ restaurants, 65+ hotels, and other mixed-use projects. For more information, visit or follow Moxies on Instagram at @moxiesusa.

About CityPlace

CityPlace is downtown West Palm Beach's dynamic cultural epicenter where commerce, fashion, dining, art and wellness intersect. It is the city's most visited neighborhood, enriching the community with lush green spaces, a diverse mix of experiential retail and culinary offerings, the largest concentration of public art installed by a private company in Palm Beach County, educational programming, and modern residences. Developed and owned by Related Ross, CityPlace continues to evolve as a well-connected neighborhood and a premier destination to live, work, and visit in South Florida. For more information, please visit

About Related Ross

Led by developer Stephen Ross, Related Ross is a fully integrated real estate company shaping South Florida's growth. With more than $10B in planned investment across Palm Beach County, the firm attracts global companies and talent to the region.

Through public-private partnerships, Related Ross advances projects that strengthen business ecosystems, expand attainable housing, support healthcare and education, and foster innovation. Its portfolio includes mixed-use developments, office, residential, hospitality, and public spaces designed to drive long-term economic vitality.

Through the Related Ross Foundation, the company also promotes equitable growth by expanding access to education, employment, and opportunity.

Contact: Chandler Ray, Champion

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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