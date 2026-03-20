Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Friday, March 20, 2026
Session 1 - 8 pm: Miranda Kassin presents "Tiny Amy - Tributo Amy Winehouse." The Brazilian singer channels Amy's raw soul and jazz phrasing through a Copacabana stage, part of Blue Note's Mês das Mulheres series celebrating nearly 30 female-led shows this March. Session 2 - 10:30 pm: Nova Orquestra delivers Black Sabbath's landmark 1970 album "Paranoid" in its entirety - every riff, every tempo shift - reimagined through a chamber-rock lens. Two sessions, two completely different worlds, one Copacabana address.Av. Atlântica, 1910 · Copacabana Sessions 20h + 22h30 Metro Cardeal Arcoverde Carioca da Gema Samba · MPB
Friday night at the Gema follows the house double format. Gabriel Versiani takes the stage at 8:30 pm for an intimate voice-and-guitar set - a warm-up that works as a show in its own right. At 10 pm, Familia Moadir brings samba de raiz with the weight of generational tradition. Doors from 7:30 pm; the Happy Hour runs 6:30–8:30 pm with free entry, dose dupla caipirinha de limão and Original at R$12.99.Av. Mem de Sá, 79 · Lapa Doors 19h30 · Shows 20h30 + 22h Metro Cinelândia or Carioca Rio Scenarium Samba · Gafieira · DJ
Friday is Rio Scenarium's longest night: doors at 7 pm, music through 2 am. The three-storey 19th-century casarão on Rua do Lavradio packs live samba, choro and gafieira across its main stage while Espaço Dolores launches its DJ set from midnight for those who want to dance past the acoustic hours. Tickets via Sympla; expect queues after 10 pm on Fridays.R. do Lavradio, 20 · Centro 19h–02h · DJ from 0h Metro Carioca or Cinelândia Beco do Rato Samba · Raiz · Free
Beco do Rato has been running since 2005 on a simple proposition: no cover, samba de raiz, every single day. On Fridays the bar stretches to 2 am and the alleyway crowd spills out onto Rua Joaquim Silva. Cash or PIX at the door; card works inside. Arrive before 9 pm for a seat.R. Joaquim Silva, 11 · Lapa 18h–02h · No cover Walk from Lapa Arches Nova Capela Botequim · Late Kitchen
Open every day since 1903, Nova Capela is the Lapa anchor that never closes early. The kitchen runs late - order the legendary cabrito assado - and the bar stays open well past midnight. It sits right on Mem de Sá, making it the natural first or last stop on any Lapa crawl. No cover, no reservation needed.Av. Mem de Sá, 96 · Lapa Open daily · Kitchen late Since 1903 · No cover 04 Suggested Route 1 18h30 Carioca da Gema Happy Hour - free entry, dose dupla caipirinha, 50 % off petiscos 2 20h00 Blue Note Rio - Miranda Kassin "Tiny Amy" tribute, Copacabana oceanfront 3 22h30 Nova Orquestra - Black Sabbath "Paranoid" second session, same stage, totally different energy 4 00h30 Rio Scenarium + Beco do Rato - Lapa double to close out, both running past midnight 05 Still Going After 22h
Friday is the night when nothing in Rio closes early. Blue Note Rio runs its second session at 10:30 pm - Nova Orquestra's Black Sabbath set will shake Copacabana. Carioca da Gema hits full power when Familia Moadir takes the stage at 10 pm. Rio Scenarium keeps the main stage rolling while Espaço Dolores launches its DJ set from midnight through closing at 2 am. Beco do Rato runs until 2 am with no cover. Nova Capela stays open late on Mem de Sá - the last stop for cabrito and cold beer before daybreak.06 Plan B › Bip Bip - R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50, Copacabana. Sidewalk bossa nova roda - check day-of. Free. › Jobi - R. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1166, Leblon. Classic botequim, cold chopp, lively pavement crowd. Metro Antero de Quental. › Copacabana kiosks - Beachfront, open late. Grab a caipirinha and watch the waves under the lights. › Lollapalooza Brasil Day 1 - Autódromo de Interlagos, São Paulo. Deftones, Tyler the Creator, Doechii, Turnstile. Not in Rio, but the cultural gravity of the festival shapes tonight's energy across both cities. › Cypress Hill at Vivo Rio - Sun Mar 22, doors 19h, show 21h. Tickets via Ticketmaster. The weekend's big concert pick for hip-hop heads. › Tomorrow (Saturday): Alegria "Tribute to Sade" at Blue Note Rio 8 pm + 10:30 pm. Lollapalooza Day 2 in SP - Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Skrillex. › Sunday: Embaralhando 7 - Leo Pinheiro e Sérgio Chiavazzoli at Blue Note Rio 7 pm. Lollapalooza Day 3 - Lorde, Kygo. 07 Getting Around
The weather holds at 26 °C tonight with clouds and a 35 % chance of a passing shower - carry a compact umbrella. The Metrô Rio runs until midnight on Fridays, covering Copacabana (Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos for Blue Note), Cinelândia and Carioca for Lapa venues. After midnight, ride-hailing (99 or Uber) is the safest bet. Copacabana to Lapa is roughly 15–20 minutes by car, shorter on Friday nights via the Túnel Santa Bárbara. Keep valuables discreet in crowded Lapa streets, stick to well-lit blocks around Mem de Sá and Rua do Lavradio, and save your bar tabs on PIX where possible.08 Neighbourhood Picks Lapa Carioca da Gema, Rio Scenarium, Beco do Rato and Nova Capela - all within a five-minute walk. Start at the Arcos da Lapa and work your way down Mem de Sá. Copacabana Blue Note Rio anchors the night at Av. Atlântica, 1910. Beachfront kiosks, Bip Bip for sidewalk bossa, and the seafront promenade keep Copacabana alive until late. Leblon Jobi on Rua Ataulfo de Paiva - cold chopp, coxinha, no-nonsense botequim energy. Metro Antero de Quental. Quieter than Lapa but never dull. Centro Rio Scenarium sits on the historic Rua do Lavradio in Centro proper. The neighbouring antique shops close by evening, but the street's bar-crawl energy ramps up from 9 pm on Fridays. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Blue Note Rio Miranda Kassin Tiny Amy Amy Winehouse 20h Nova Orquestra Black Sabbath Paranoid 22h30 Carioca da Gema Gabriel Versiani 20h30 Familia Moadir 22h Rio Scenarium 19h–02h Espaço Dolores DJ Beco do Rato 18h–02h free Nova Capela Lapa Copacabana Leblon Bip Bip Jobi Rio de Janeiro nightlife Friday March 20 2026 · Tomorrow: Alegria "Tribute to Sade" Blue Note Rio Sat · Lollapalooza Day 2 SP
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