'At Most, They Will Hang Me': Intoxicated Woman's Roadside Drama In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

A young woman created a major scene in the middle of a road in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, after she was stopped during a vehicle checking drive. The incident took place on the night of March 17 at Rajiv Gandhi Chowk under the Civil Lines police station area. Police teams were carrying out routine checks and testing drivers with breath analysers to catch those driving under the influence of alcohol.

Attempt to flee ends in fall

According to police, the woman was riding a scooty and approached the checking point around 10:30 pm. On seeing the police, she tried to escape but lost control and fell on the road along with her vehicle. Instead of cooperating, she began arguing with the police officers present at the spot.

High-voltage drama in Bilaspur! An intoxicated girl created a massive scene right in the middle of the road was seen arguing and misbehaving with the police officers on duty, showing no fear of the law.A huge crowd gathered as the situation went out of control, leaving... twitter/cVKAX5Iy7Z

- Rajveer (@RajveerIND) March 20, 2026

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Argument and misbehaviour

Witnesses said the woman started shouting and created a disturbance on the road. She also misbehaved with police personnel who tried to calm her down. At one point, she held a police officer's hand and asked to be taken to the police station. She even made careless remarks, saying that nothing serious would happen to her.

As a crowd gathered, some people began recording videos. This made her more angry, and she was seen using abusive language and telling people to make videos and share them online.

As she created ruckus, the woman can be heard saying in viral video that she was not afraid of the consequences. She said,“Jail hi jaungi, zyada se zyada fansi hoga, (at most she would be sent to jail or even get hanged) and that it would not matter to her.” She also told people around her to record videos and share them online, saying they could make them viral or create collaborations if they wanted.

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Breath test confirms alcohol

Police asked the woman to take a breath analyser test. At first, she refused and continued to create a scene. After some time and effort by the officers, she agreed to the test. The result confirmed that she had consumed alcohol.

Following this, police took action under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which deals with drunk driving. Her scooty was seized.

Video sparks strong reactions

Videos of the incident quickly spread on social media. Many people criticised the woman's behaviour and said no one is above the law. Some users pointed out that such behaviour shows a lack of respect for rules and public order. Others said strict action should be taken in such cases.

#Chhattisgarh- High-voltage drama in #Bilaspur! An intoxicated girl created a massive scene right in the middle of the road was seen arguing and misbehaving with the police officers on duty, showing no fear of the law.1/2 twitter/1mUqWsv448

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 20, 2026

Totally shameless behaviour,No one's above law, no matter what

- Vidhi (@vidhisharmx) March 20, 2026

There were also comments comparing how such a situation might have been handled if the person involved was a man.