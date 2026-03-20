Delhi: AIIMS Launches AIRCARE Study On Air Pollution, Lung Cancer Risk

The first-of-its-kind AIRCARE study led by the team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi is set to evaluate the effects of exposure to air pollution, particularly fine particulate matter (PM 2.5), on the risk of lung cancer. Apart from this, it will also see the multiplicative interaction of air pollution with other risk factors of lung cancer.

Addressing Lung Cancer in Non-Smokers

"It is deeply concerning that lung cancer, once assumed to be a disease mostly associated with people who smoke tobacco, is now seeing a rapid increase in incidence amongst people who do not smoke. The AIRCARE study will aim to include 1615 lung cancer cases with 1615 controls from their family members to maintain similar exposure levels across the Delhi- NCR region to evaluate the risk of lung cancer in terms of people's exposure history to air pollution." Said Dr Abhishek Shankar

Study's Dual Approach: Exposure Tracking and Genetic Research

"The study is a complex undertaking involving both clinical and non-clinical components. One aspect of the study will be employing both a cohort and case-control design to track the effects of chronic PM 2.5 exposure on lung cancer incidence across various demographics and socio-economic groups. Another key aspect of this study is the search for a unique genetic signature in the Indian population being exposed to air pollution. Simply put, the study will attempt to isolate an Indian population-specific genetic imprint to see whether a particular early genetic event in response to air pollution exposure develops into lung cancer later in life." States AIIMS in a Statement

Aiming for a Population-Specific Screening Model

"With the information gathered from these study arms, the investigators will develop a risk- based screening model based on both clinical and molecular components specific to the Indian population and exposure levels. It will also identify the susceptible population among the cohort who are more at risk of developing lung cancer. Lung cancer continues to be the second most frequent cancer in males in India and the fourth most-common type for both sexes. There is an urgent need to implement policy and management strategies to tackle this disease and mitigate further loss of life." Said Dr Abhishek Shankar, Assistant Professor, Radiation Oncology

Potential Impact on Policy and Public Health

"The results of the AIRCARE study are potentially crucial in determining the course of lung cancer care, prevention and screening, economic policy and public health in India." It said

As air pollution continues to be an increasingly significant public health concern, there is a need for healthcare research to keep up in order to inform policy and disease management. India is home to some of the most polluted cities in the world, and there is an urgent need to scientifically look at the effects of pollution on people's health. Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers among males in India, and there is a high number of non-smoking lung cancers among females and young adults. Air pollution has emerged as an important risk for lung cancer, but there is a need to generate more evidence on this issue in India.

The Research Team

The team of doctors include Dr Abhishek Shankar, Assistant Professor, Radiation Oncology with Dr Sunil Kumar, Professor & head, Surgical Oncology, Dr Rambha Pandey, Professor, Radiation Oncology; Dr Sachidanand Jee Bharati, Professor, Onco-Anaesthesia & Palliative Medicine; Dr Chandra Prakash Prasad, Additional Professor, Medical Oncology (Lab); Dr Mayank Singh, Additional Professor, Medical Oncology (Lab); Dr Ashutosh Misra, Associate Professor, Surgical Oncology and Dr Ashish Datt Upadhyaya, Biostatistics, CRU at the AIIMS New Delhi. (ANI)

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