India's Digital Infrastructure Hailed As Global Benchmark At UNHRC Event

India's rapidly expanding digital public infrastructure emerged as a global benchmark for inclusive development at a side event during the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, where experts highlighted the country's success in leveraging technology to drive human rights and economic inclusion.

India's Success as a Scalable Model

The event, organised by the Global Institute for Water, Environment and Health, focused on the role of digital innovation and South-South cooperation in advancing the right to development worldwide. Speakers pointed to India's scalable digital systems in health and finance as a compelling example of how technology can efficiently reach millions, particularly in developing regions.

Experts stated that access to technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital public infrastructure is becoming essential for achieving sustainable growth. They noted that digital innovation can significantly improve access to healthcare, education and financial services, helping bridge long-standing development gaps.

India's experience was presented as a model for other nations in the Global South, showcasing how strategic investment in digital ecosystems can promote inclusion at scale. Participants said such frameworks could be adapted across regions, including Africa and the Middle East.

Call for Global Cooperation and Action

The discussion also highlighted that digital transformation has the potential to contribute to nearly 70 per cent of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), while supporting climate action. However, speakers emphasised that achieving these outcomes requires stronger global cooperation and responsible use of technology.

A key focus of the forum was South-South cooperation, encouraging countries to share knowledge, innovation and best practices. Panellists proposed measures such as a global fund for digital transformation, improved debt relief frameworks and clearer UN guidelines for ethical technology use.

The Director General of the organising institute, Nidal Sallim, highlighted that digital innovation is a powerful tool for sustainable development, stating the importance of adopting and sharing successful practices globally. He said the initiative aims to translate knowledge into action across regions through stronger international partnerships. (ANI)

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