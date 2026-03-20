MS Dhoni To Ravindra Jadeja: 8 Veteran Indian Players To Watch Out For In IPL 2026

IPL 2026 will spotlight veteran Indian stars, with MS Dhoni likely playing his final season, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma use it to prep for the 2027 World Cup. Here's a look at eight key veterans and their potential impact in the tournament.

The 19th season of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 28, with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The IPL has often been considered a platform for young talents and uncapped players to showcase their skills. However, the veteran players, especially those 35 or above, who have played a pivotal role in the success of the league, continue to steal the spotlight with their performance, experience, and leadership.

On that note, let's take a look at eight veteran Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming IPL season.

MS Dhoni will play his 17th IPL season with Chennai Super Kings, making him the second-longest serving for the franchise in the history of the tournament. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter was retained for INR 4 crore as an uncapped Indian player r due to his absence from international cricket in recent years, allowing CSK to manage their salary cap effectively.

In the IPL 2025, Dhoni aggregated 96 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17 in 14 matches. The CSK stalwart's return to the IPL sparked a lot of buzz as he is expected to play the entire season, despite concerns over his recurring knee issues.

Also, the IPL 2026 is likely to be Dhoni's final season as the veteran cricketer looks set to retire from all forms of competitive cricket, making this campaign a farewell season for one of the greatest captains in the history of the tournament. Though he is no longer the captain, MS Dhoni will remain a mentor, tactical anchor, and situational finisher for the CSK.

Also Read: Auqib Nabi Dar to Vihaan Malhotra: 7 Uncapped Indian Players to Watch Out For in IPL 2026

Virat Kohli will represent the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 19th consecutive season, making him the only player to have played for a single franchise since the inaugural season of the tournament in 2008. The ace batter and former captain played a pivotal role in RCB's maiden IPL triumph last season.

Though retired from the T20Is after Team India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, Virat Kohli continues to play IPL, getting retained for INR 21 crore by the RCB. The ace batter was the highest run-getter for the defending champions, with 657 runs, including eight fifties, at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71 in 15 matches.

The upcoming season is crucial for the veteran Indian batter. After having retired from T20Is and Tests, and solely focusing on ODIs, intending to extend his illustrious career till the 2027 World Cup, the star batter will look to utilise the platform to strengthen his place in Team India's plans for the marquee event, with the selectors likely to keep a close watch on his performance, form, and consistency.

Another veteran Indian cricketer to keep an eye on is former Mumbai Indian skipper and star batter, Rohit Sharma. Rohit will represent the five-time IPL champions for the 15th season and third time on the trot as a player. Mumbai Indians' success over the years was built on Rohit Sharma's leadership and batting prowess.

Rohit was the MI's second-highest run-getter in the IPL 2025, amassing 418 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 29.85 and an economy rate of 149.28 in 15 matches. With the 'Impact Rule', the veteran batter limited himself to batting only and forgo fielding duties due to niggles, preserving his fitness in crucial moments.

However, Rohit Sharma, who appeared fit after weight loss, will have a bigger on-field role, moving away from being used mainly as an Impact Player like last season, as confirmed by Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene. Just like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma also retired from T20Is and Tests, focusing on ODIs to extend his career till the 2027 World Cup, making IPL 2026 crucial for him.

Also Read: RCB vs SRH to RR vs CSK: Top 6 Matches to Watch Out for In The First Phase of IPL 2026

After 15 long years, Ravindra Jadeja has returned to play for the Rajasthan Royals following a trade deal with the Chennai Super Kings last year. CSK traded Jadeja for Sanju Samson, giving RR an experienced all-rounder to bolster their batting, bowling, and leadership. Returning to the franchise where he began his IPL career, Jadeja adds experience and all-round firepower to the Rajasthan Royals.

Ravindra Jadeja had a good IPL 2025, scoring 301 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 33.44 and a strike rate of 135.59 and picked up 10 wickets at an average of 32.40 and an economy rate of 8.56 in 14 matches. The veteran all-rounder retired from the T20Is after the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup in 2024 and returned to play T20 after nearly a year.

Given his experience and leadership, Ravindra Jadeja will have a much bigger role to play in the Rajasthan Royals' quest for the second IPL title this season, leading the team with both his batting and bowling while mentoring young players.

Mohammed Shami was traded by Sunrisers Hyderabad to Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction last year. The veteran Indian pacer didn't have an ideal campaign in the IPL 2025, picking just 6 wickets, at an average of 56.16 and an economy rate of 11.23 in nine matches.

Shami struggled with injury and inconsistency throughout the season, which led to his exclusion from the India squad in Tests and ODIs. However, the Bengal pacer made a statement in the recently concluded domestic season. Across Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Vijay Hazare Trophy, Mohammed Shami picked 67 wickets in 21 matches.

Mohammad Shami will look to carry on his form and momentum into the upcoming IPL season and reclaim his place in the India squad for the Tests and ODIs, especially aiming to cement his spot in India's pace attack and strengthen his chances for the 2027 ODI World Cup squad.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Did KKR Find Harshit Rana's Replacement? Head Coach Abhishek Nayar Speaks Out

Another veteran Indian player to watch out for is Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane will be leading the KKR in the upcoming IPL season. The franchise tasked Ajinkya Rahane with the captaincy duties, despite failing to lead the side to the title defence, as they finished 8th in the league stage of the tournament.

Rahane had a good outing with the bat in the IPL 2025, amassing 390 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 35.45 and a strike rate of 147.72 in 14 matches. The veteran Indian cricketer will return to lead the KKR for the second successive IPL season and aims to guide the young squad while contributing with the bat in crucial situations.

Ajinkya Rahane will be responsible not only for improving the Knight Riders' performance from the last season but also for captaining the side to the fourth IPL triumph, and nd help KKR challenge for the title with his leadership and experience.

Bhuvenshwar Kumar played a pivotal role in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL triumph. He was the joint-second highest wicket-taker for the team, with 17 wickets at an average of 28.41 and an economy rate of 9.28 in 14 matches.

Kumar was retained by the franchise for INR 10.75 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. However, the veteran Uttar Pradesh pacer's form has been a concern, as he picked just 8 wickets in seven matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and picked just one wicket in the opening match of the DY Patil Cup.

Though Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been out of the Team India setup across formats since 2022, the veteran pacer will look to use IPL 2026 to regain form, showcase his experience, and help RCB with crucial breakthroughs.

Yuzvendra Chahal will play for Punjab Kings in the IPL 202 after being retained for INR 18 crore. The veteran spinner played a crucial role in helping the PBKS reach their second IPL final last year, but lost to first-time champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Chahal was the joint-second highest wicket-taker for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025, with 16 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls, at an average of 26.87 and an economy rate of 9.55 in 14 matches. Recently, the leg spinner revealed about quitting alcohol to improve his performance and longetivity, expressing to give '150%' best to the PBKS in the upcoming IPL season.

Yuzvendra Chahal holds the distinction of being the leading run-getter of the IPL with 221 wickets in 174 matches and is expected to play a crucial role in PBKS' quest for the maiden IPL title.