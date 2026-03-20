Rwanda's Fanny Utagushimaninde Scores Historic T20I Debut Century

Historic Debut Century for Rwandan Teen

Rwanda Women's team cricketer Fanny Utagushimaninde has made history by becoming the first woman to score a century on her T20I debut, according to ESPNcricinfo. Utagushimaninde smashed an unbeaten 111-run knock at 65 balls against Ghana at Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos on Friday, during the Nigeria Invitational Women's T20I Tournament.

At just 15 years and 223 days old, she also became the youngest player to score a century in women's T20 internationals. Notably, the previous record for the highest score on a woman's T20I debut was held by Australia's Karen Rolton, who made an unbeaten 96 against England in Taunton in 2005. The youngest centurion record had earlier belonged to Uganda's Prosscovia Alako, who was 16 years and 233 days old when she scored 116 against Mali in Kigali in 2019.

Rwanda Secures Dominant Win

Coming to the match, Rwanda Women registered a commanding 122-run victory over Ghana. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Rwanda's openers provided a blistering start. Utagushimaninde smashed 17 boundaries in her magnificent innings. Supported by a late cameo from Merveille Uwase (32* off 19), Rwanda posted a massive total of 210/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Ghana's bowlers struggled to contain the run rate, with Grace Quaicoe, Miriam Eshun, and Ernestina Sagoe managing one wicket apiece.

Chasing a daunting target of 211, Ghana never found their rhythm. Rwanda's disciplined bowling kept the pressure high from the very first over. Kate Awuah provided the lone resistance for Ghana, scoring 31 runs off 56 balls.

Ghana were eventually restricted to 88/8 at the end of 20 overs, falling well short of the target. Rwanda's Belyse Murekatete led the bowling charge, finishing with impressive figures of 3 for 20 in 4 overs.

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