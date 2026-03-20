CDB's 56Th Annual Meeting In The Bahamas To Forge Solutions For Uncertain Times

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Top-level Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) leadership, senior regional government officials, and global development finance decision-makers will convene in The Bahamas from June 1–5, 2026, to accelerate the Caribbean's development trajectory when the bank holds the 56th annual meeting of its board of governors.

Against a backdrop of global volatility, geopolitical tensions, and economic uncertainty, deliberations will centre on the theme“ Forging the Caribbean's Future: Strategic Solutions for Uncertain Times.” The announcement was made today during an official media launch held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel Baha Mar in Nassau.

Senator Michael B. Halkitis, CDB Governor for The Bahamas and chair of the board of governors , said:

“Today's gathering marks more than the start of preparations for an important meeting. It represents the beginning of a renewed conversation about the future of the Caribbean, about our shared aspirations, our common challenges, and the partnerships that will shape the path forward for our region.”

“Hosting the 56th annual meeting of the Caribbean Development Bank here in Nassau provides and important opportunity to strengthen partnerships and advance meaningful dialogue on the future of the Caribbean,” senator Halkitis said.

CDB president, Daniel M. Best said the five-day gathering will be an opportunity to translate regional challenges into actionable solutions.

“The annual meeting provides a strategic moment for the Caribbean, an opportunity for our leaders, governments, development institutions, private sector, youth, and international partners to come together to identify practical solutions that can help the region navigate uncertainty while unlocking the opportunities that lie ahead.”

“The agenda we have designed for this meeting reflects that purpose. Every session, roundtable, and knowledge forum has been intentionally structured to focus on actionable ideas that governments, private sector partners, and development institutions can implement. Our goal is simply to translate uncertainty into action that benefits future generations,” said president Best.

The agenda aims to foster solution-oriented dialogue and practical collaboration among governments, development institutions, private sector partners, and civil society. Central to the discussions will be CDB's recently operationalised Strategic Plan 2026–2035, the institution's blueprint for driving transformational change across the Caribbean over the next decade.

Knowledge-sharing forums, technical roundtables, and networking opportunities will complement the formal sessions. Signature events include“The President's Chat,” where Multilateral Development Bank leaders will join president Best to explore the evolving landscape of development financing, and the flagship William G. Demas Lecture, where a global thought leader will engage regional stakeholders on matters of international significance.

A new feature of this year's meeting is the Private Sector Impact Room, where business owners, entrepreneurs, and commercial stakeholders can learn how to access CDB support. The bank will also host a two-day Youth Forum providing a platform for the region's young people to engage meaningfully in shaping the Caribbean's future.

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