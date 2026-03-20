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Westport Fuel Systems Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:10 AM EST - Westport Fuel Systems Inc.: On March 17 identified unauthorized access to its network. This incident involved unauthorized access to certain of Westport's internal IT business applications along with other business and employee information. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $2.66.
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