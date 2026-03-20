Rossella Pulvirenti
- Senior Lecturer, School of Law, Manchester Metropolitan University
Rossella holds a PhD in human rights law from the University of Nottingham. Also, she has a Master Degree in International Human Rights Law from the University of Nottingham and a quinquennial degree from the University of Catania (Italy). Rossella is currently a senior lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU), where she teaches human rights and medical healthcare in addition to international criminal law. Before joining MMU she worked ad lecturer at Liverpool John Moores University, University of Bedfordshire, SOAS and University of Nottingham and as a lawyer in Italy. Rossella has also worked for several international organisations and NGOs, like the European Court of Human Rights (Registry) and the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Refugee Forum.Experience
- –present senior lecturer, Manchester Metropolitan University
- 2018 University of Nottingham, PhD in Law
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