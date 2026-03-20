Nikhil Datta

Assistant Professor, Economics, University of Warwick

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I am an applied micro economist with an interest in labour and urban economics. My research spans topics including labour market power (such as monopsony) and its sources, minimum wages, atypical work arrangements (such as zero-hours contracts and the gig economy) and the housing market. I have also done extensive policy work on Brexit. In my research I use quasi-experimental methods and large micro datasets alongside theory to try to answer policy relevant questions.

–present Assistant Professor, Economics, University of Warwick

Experience