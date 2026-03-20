Orban: Europe Can't Survive Without Russian Energy

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reiterated on Friday that the European Union cannot "survive" without Russian energy supply amid global oil disruptions due to the Middle East conflict, AzerNEWS reports.

"The situation is more serious than could have been imagined. In just two days, the global energy situation has deteriorated to an extent that would previously have been unthinkable. And the situation today is that the European Union is not in a negotiating relationship with the Americans, nor with the Russians, nor with the Chinese," Orban told reporters in Brussels.

Furthermore, the Hungarian premier accused the bloc of pushing Europe into "isolation" and toward "failure" with its "misguided policies," and stressed that a "crisis of this magnitude" cannot be handled without cooperation with other countries.