Russian Forces Carry Out Nearly 30 Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region With Artillery And Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

In the Nikopol area, Russian forces struck Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske communities. Enterprises and infrastructure were damaged.

Russian shelling damages buildings of regional Palace of Children and Youth Creativity in Kharkiv

In the Synelnykove district, the Shakhtarske and Mykolaivka communities were affected. An administrative building and a private house were damaged.

In the Kryvyi Rih area, the enemy struck the Hrushivka community, where infrastructure was damaged. No casualties were reported anywhere.

As reported, overnight Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region 16 times, injuring two people.