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Ray Lyon Realty Expands On Westside & Releases Q1 2026 Market Report
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ray Lyon Realty Announces "Fast Response" Westside Expansion and Releases Q1 2026 Market Strategy for Santa Monica, Brentwood, and Surrounding Enclaves
As the Los Angeles housing market enters a highly competitive Spring season, elite local real estate authority and the Best Santa Monica Realtor, Ray Lyon Realty, has announced a major territorial expansion. To meet surging demand, the brokerage is deploying a new "Fast Response" agent network across the Westside, ensuring buyers and sellers have immediate, on-the-ground expertise in highly sought-after neighborhoods.
Simultaneously, Ray Lyon Realty has released its Q1 2026 Market Analysis, revealing a strategic recalibration across coastal and canyon markets as buyers and sellers navigate new inventory levels and the ongoing impact of the Measure GS "Mansion Tax."
The "Fast Response" Westside Expansion
Recognizing that speed and hyper-local knowledge are the deciding factors in the 2026 market, Ray Lyon Realty has officially expanded its dedicated, rapid-response services to the following areas:
Northern & Central Santa Monica: Downtown (90401), North of Montana (90402), and Mid-City (90403, 90404).
The Canyons & Estates: Brentwood (90049), Bel Air (90077), and Pacific Palisades (90272).
The Urban Corridors: West Los Angeles & Sawtelle (90025, 90064), Westwood (90024), and Century City (90067).
Silicon Beach East & Beyond: Mar Vista (90066), Culver City (90230, 90232), and the western borders of Beverly Hills (90210, 90212).
"In today's market, a 24-hour delay can cost a client their dream home or optimal sale price," says Ray Lyon, widely recognized as a Top Santa Monica Realtor and Founder of Ray Lyon Realty. "Our 'Fast Response' expansion guarantees that whether a client is touring a condo in Culver City, analyzing an off-market estate in Brentwood, or listing a luxury property North of Montana, they have an elite agent ready to deploy immediately."
Key Q1 2026 Market Indicators Driving the Expansion:
Speed to Market: Properties in high-demand zones like 90402 and 90049 are requiring faster, more aggressive staging and off-market networking to secure premium valuations.
Santa Monica Median Sale Price: $1,824,000 (adjusting as inventory normalizes to 4.4 months of supply).
Sale-to-List Ratio: 99.7%, signaling that well-positioned, turnkey homes across the Westside still command near-asking value when represented by rapid-response professionals.
About Ray Lyon Realty:
Based in the heart of Ocean Park at 2115 Main St, Ray Lyon Realty is a premier boutique residential real estate firm serving the entirety of Los Angeles' Westside. With over two decades of sales and marketing expertise and an MBA in International Business, Ray Lyon provides clients with a competitive edge. Operating as a Highly rated Santa Monica Realtor, the firm specializes in luxury homes, new construction, and high-ROI investment properties across the coast.
Media Contact:
Ray Lyon
Ray Lyon Realty
(310) 993-1065
...
As the Los Angeles housing market enters a highly competitive Spring season, elite local real estate authority and the Best Santa Monica Realtor, Ray Lyon Realty, has announced a major territorial expansion. To meet surging demand, the brokerage is deploying a new "Fast Response" agent network across the Westside, ensuring buyers and sellers have immediate, on-the-ground expertise in highly sought-after neighborhoods.
Simultaneously, Ray Lyon Realty has released its Q1 2026 Market Analysis, revealing a strategic recalibration across coastal and canyon markets as buyers and sellers navigate new inventory levels and the ongoing impact of the Measure GS "Mansion Tax."
The "Fast Response" Westside Expansion
Recognizing that speed and hyper-local knowledge are the deciding factors in the 2026 market, Ray Lyon Realty has officially expanded its dedicated, rapid-response services to the following areas:
Northern & Central Santa Monica: Downtown (90401), North of Montana (90402), and Mid-City (90403, 90404).
The Canyons & Estates: Brentwood (90049), Bel Air (90077), and Pacific Palisades (90272).
The Urban Corridors: West Los Angeles & Sawtelle (90025, 90064), Westwood (90024), and Century City (90067).
Silicon Beach East & Beyond: Mar Vista (90066), Culver City (90230, 90232), and the western borders of Beverly Hills (90210, 90212).
"In today's market, a 24-hour delay can cost a client their dream home or optimal sale price," says Ray Lyon, widely recognized as a Top Santa Monica Realtor and Founder of Ray Lyon Realty. "Our 'Fast Response' expansion guarantees that whether a client is touring a condo in Culver City, analyzing an off-market estate in Brentwood, or listing a luxury property North of Montana, they have an elite agent ready to deploy immediately."
Key Q1 2026 Market Indicators Driving the Expansion:
Speed to Market: Properties in high-demand zones like 90402 and 90049 are requiring faster, more aggressive staging and off-market networking to secure premium valuations.
Santa Monica Median Sale Price: $1,824,000 (adjusting as inventory normalizes to 4.4 months of supply).
Sale-to-List Ratio: 99.7%, signaling that well-positioned, turnkey homes across the Westside still command near-asking value when represented by rapid-response professionals.
About Ray Lyon Realty:
Based in the heart of Ocean Park at 2115 Main St, Ray Lyon Realty is a premier boutique residential real estate firm serving the entirety of Los Angeles' Westside. With over two decades of sales and marketing expertise and an MBA in International Business, Ray Lyon provides clients with a competitive edge. Operating as a Highly rated Santa Monica Realtor, the firm specializes in luxury homes, new construction, and high-ROI investment properties across the coast.
Media Contact:
Ray Lyon
Ray Lyon Realty
(310) 993-1065
...
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