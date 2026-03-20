Energy Prices Continue To Spike, Aleanna (Nasdaq: ANNA) Makes Nasdaq Top Percentage Gainers List

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including energy stocks issues a news and trading alert for AleAnna (Nasdaq: ANNA ).

As energy prices continue to spike, AleAnna (Nasdaq: ANNA ) makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainers list. The stock is currently trading at $7.23, up 3.44, gaining 91.13% as of this report. The stock has a day's high of $7.39 on a volume of over 60 million shares.

AleAnna (Nasdaq: ANNA ) is a technology-driven energy company focused on bringing sustainability and new supplies of low-carbon natural gas and RNG to Italy, aligning traditional energy operations with renewable solutions, with developments like the Longanesi field leading the way in supporting a responsible energy transition. With three conventional gas discoveries in Italy already made and fourteen new natural gas exploration projects planned this decade, AleAnna plays a pivotal role in Italy's energy transition. Italy's extensive infrastructure, featuring 33,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, three major gas storage facilities, and a strong base of existing RNG facilities, aligns with AleAnna's commitment to sustainability. AleAnna's RNG projects' portfolio includes three plants under development and almost 100 projects representing approximately €1.1 billion in potential investment in the next few years. AleAnna operates regional headquarters in Dallas, Texas, and Rome, Italy.

On March 12, AleAnna announced the receipt of its final year-end 2025 reserves report from D&M, which contains a material increase to Total Proved Reserves and the productive lifespan of Longanesi field, and also to Total Proved Reserves at the Gradizza and Trava fields.

Extensive New Technical Studies Strongly Support Increases to Proved Reserves and Prospective Resources Throughout AleAnna's Po Valley Assets

In early and mid-2025, AleAnna's technical experts completed significant updates to its reservoir and resource evaluation models across the Po Valley. Preliminary internal results indicate the presence of additional, previously unevaluated pays, known as Thin-Bed Turbidites, in the Longanesi, Trava, and Gradizza fields. As a result, AleAnna engaged D&M to conduct an independent Thin-bed pay analysis for all three fields using advanced log interpretation techniques and software. In its report to AleAnna, D&M concluded that all of the wells drilled to date contain significant amounts of Thin-Bed Turbidites, allowing it to increase its gas-in-place and recoverable gas estimates for all three fields.

AleAnna also commissioned D&M to update its Reserves report using encouraging Longanesi production data and reservoir performance from 2025. The results of this analysis allowed D&M to promote a certain amount of reserves from the Probable category at year-end 2024 to the Proved category at year-end 2025, a positive development in terms of future recoverable reserves.

According to both AleAnna internal and D&M studies, the presence of Thin-bed Turbidites throughout the Po Valley basin is now recognized, and based upon thicker pay columns and good early performance of Turbidite reservoirs at Longanesi, similar increases to resource estimates for the Company's development portfolio can be expected. AleAnna will provide an update to its Po Valley development program and further discuss this positive development in the near future.

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