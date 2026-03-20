Climate Migration In Bangladesh: Insights From Research
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My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.
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Often dubbed a climate hotspot, Bangladesh is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of a changing climate. Yet, the true dynamics of climate migration there differ significantly from common perceptions.
In this episode of 'The Swiss Connection' science podcast, our reporter Giannis Mavris speaks with those directly affected and delves into research findings from a Swiss institute that shed new light on this global phenomenon. What does this mean for the future of other regions?
Tune in to discover the complex realities of climate migration.
Find out more about the 'The Swiss Connection' science podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here, on Apple PodcastsExternal link, or SpotifyExternal link.More More Swiss diplomacy Bangladesh sheds light on climate change migration patterns
This content was published on Mar 2, 2025 As the number of people affected by climate change continues to rise, one pressing question remains. Where do they go?Read more: Bangladesh sheds light on climate change migration pat
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