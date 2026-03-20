Climate Migration In Bangladesh: Insights From Research

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Climate change is forcing more and more people to leave their homes. But where do they go when they have to relocate? A new study from Bangladesh offers some surprising answers. This content was published on March 20, 2026 - 10:00

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Often dubbed a climate hotspot, Bangladesh is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of a changing climate. Yet, the true dynamics of climate migration there differ significantly from common perceptions.

In this episode of 'The Swiss Connection' science podcast, our reporter Giannis Mavris speaks with those directly affected and delves into research findings from a Swiss institute that shed new light on this global phenomenon. What does this mean for the future of other regions?

Tune in to discover the complex realities of climate migration.

Find out more about the 'The Swiss Connection' science podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here, on Apple PodcastsExternal link, or SpotifyExternal link.

More More Swiss diplomacy Bangladesh sheds light on climate change migration patterns

This content was published on Mar 2, 2025 As the number of people affected by climate change continues to rise, one pressing question remains. Where do they go?

Read more: Bangladesh sheds light on climate change migration pat