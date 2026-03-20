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Digital Driving Licences Could Become Norm In Switzerland

Digital Driving Licences Could Become Norm In Switzerland


2026-03-20 02:08:33
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The requirement to carry a physical driving licence could become just a memory in Switzerland. On Thursday, the House of Representatives approved a motion aimed at making digital driving licences the norm. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Digital driving licences could become norm in Switzerland This content was published on March 20, 2026 - 10:28 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Les permis de conduire numériques doivent devenir la norme Original Read more: Les permis de conduire numériques doivent devenir la Português pt Suíça avança para adotar carteira de motorista digital Read more: Suíça avança para adotar carteira de motorista di

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The text tabled by a committee provides for drivers to be able to present their driving licence in digital form.

“This would greatly simplify procedures, both for citizens and for the authorities,” said parliamentarian Benjamin Giezendanner on behalf of the committee.

+ Penalties and peculiarities of the Swiss Highway Code

The requirement to carry physical documents will be repealed accordingly. The matter now goes to the Senate.

Adapted from French by AI/ts

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