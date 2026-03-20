Digital Driving Licences Could Become Norm In Switzerland

The text tabled by a committee provides for drivers to be able to present their driving licence in digital form.

“This would greatly simplify procedures, both for citizens and for the authorities,” said parliamentarian Benjamin Giezendanner on behalf of the committee.

+ Penalties and peculiarities of the Swiss Highway Code

The requirement to carry physical documents will be repealed accordingly. The matter now goes to the Senate.

Adapted from French by AI/ts

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