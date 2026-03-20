Centre And States Must Collaborate For Efficient Power Generation & Distribution: Minister

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Friday said that Centre and states must collaborate to ensure efficient and affordable power generation, transmission, and distribution.

Speaking at National Power Ministerial Meet, he stressed the need to accelerate renewable energy adoption and enhance energy security amid global uncertainties.

The National Power Ministerial Meet was held today, the second day of the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, and was chaired by the Union power minister.

Shripad Naik, Minister of State (MoS), Power and New & Renewable Energy co-chaired the conference, with participation from state energy ministers and senior officials.

In his address, the power minister noted India's progress, including over 520 GW of installed capacity, improved performance of distribution companies (DISCOMs), expansion of smart metering, and reduced power shortages.

Lal also assured full support from Centre to states in implementing necessary reforms, including legal and administrative measures.

Emphasis on Technology and Clean Energy

MoS Naik underscored the growing role of technology and artificial intelligence in the power sector, particularly in areas such as smart metering.

He noted that nearly half of India's installed capacity now comes from non-fossil fuel sources and highlighted the importance of the draft National Electricity Policy in guiding future growth.

Reports on DISCOM Performance Released

During the meeting, the Power Ministry released two reports for FY 2024–25.

The Consumer Service Ratings of DISCOMs (CSRD) evaluates utilities on parameters such as billing accuracy, grievance redressal and service quality, with 66 DISCOMs assessed, of which 6 were rated A+, 21 A and 27 B+, reflecting improved service standards and higher consumer satisfaction.

The Distribution Utilities Ranking (DUR) provides a comprehensive assessment based on financial health, operational efficiency, institutional capability and service delivery outcomes, with a total of 66 utilities participating in this year's evaluation.

(KNN Bureau)

