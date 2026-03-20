Investornewsbreaks Brazil Potash Corp. (NYSE-American: GRO) CEO To Speak At IDB Annual Meeting On Global Food Security

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) announced that CEO Matt Simpson has been invited to participate as a speaker on a Global Food Security Panel at the Inter-American Development Bank Annual Meeting of Governors, to be held in Asunción, Paraguay, a major international development finance gathering that includes representatives from member nations, multilateral institutions and global investors. The invitation highlights growing recognition of the company Autazes Project as a potential contributor to Brazil fertilizer independence, as the country currently imports the majority of its potash despite its position as a leading agricultural exporter, with the project expected to support domestic supply and help address global food security challenges.

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About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) () is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world's largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world's largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (), one of Brazil's largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash's management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash's production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil's reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

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