Decarbonization Could Reduce The Number Of Wars Globally

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) As the world continues to grapple with the energy-related repercussions of the ongoing Iran war, climate change experts say decarbonization could be the key to reducing the number of wars across the world in the future.

As the role that switching to renewables plays in reducing global conflicts becomes clearer, many will start looking at the efforts of companies like Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) in a...

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