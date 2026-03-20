King Exchanges Eid Al Fitr Wishes With UAE President

Amman, Mar. 20 9Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II exchanged Eid Al Fitr wishes with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during a phone call on Friday.The two leaders emphasized the need to put an end to Iran's ongoing attacks on countries in the region, and utilize dialogue and diplomacy to achieve comprehensive de-escalation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.