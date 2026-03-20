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King Exchanges Eid Al Fitr Wishes With UAE President

King Exchanges Eid Al Fitr Wishes With UAE President


2026-03-20 02:02:53
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Mar. 20 9Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II exchanged Eid Al Fitr wishes with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during a phone call on Friday.
The two leaders emphasized the need to put an end to Iran's ongoing attacks on countries in the region, and utilize dialogue and diplomacy to achieve comprehensive de-escalation.

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Jordan News Agency

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