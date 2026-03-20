FIFA President Confirms World Cup Will Be Held On Schedule With All Teams Participating
Speaking during today's online meeting of the FIFA Council, Infantino said, "FIFA is looking forward to all teams participating in the 2026 World Cup to compete in a spirit of fair play and mutual respect."
"We have a schedule, and we want the World Cup to go ahead as planned."
Infantino noted that FIFA cannot resolve geopolitical disputes, but is committed to using the power of football, stressing that the World Cup is about building bridges and promoting peace.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment