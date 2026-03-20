FIFA President Confirms World Cup Will Be Held On Schedule With All Teams Participating

MENAFN - Gulf Times) FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will take place on schedule and with the participation of all national teams.

Speaking during today's online meeting of the FIFA Council, Infantino said, "FIFA is looking forward to all teams participating in the 2026 World Cup to compete in a spirit of fair play and mutual respect."

"We have a schedule, and we want the World Cup to go ahead as planned."

Infantino noted that FIFA cannot resolve geopolitical disputes, but is committed to using the power of football, stressing that the World Cup is about building bridges and promoting peace.