UAE President, Turkish Foreign Minister Discuss Regional Developments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The President of the UAE, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Foreign Minister of Turkiye, HE Hakan Fidan met in Abu Dhabi on Friday to discuss the developments in the region.

During the meeting, HE the Turkish foreign minister reiterated his country's condemnation of the Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of state sovereignty and international law and pose a threat to regional stability.

The two sides also discussed the ongoing military escalation in the region and its serious implications for regional and international security and stability. Both sides underscored the need to halt the escalation and prioritise dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further tensions and crises.