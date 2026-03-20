King Of Bahrain, Indian Prime Minister Review Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments By Phone

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Indian Prime Minister HE Narendra Modi discussed by phone on Friday the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them across various fields, in addition to the latest regional developments.

During the call, Modi expressed India's condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Bahrain and its complete rejection of all actions that would threaten peace and security in the region, affirming India's full support for Bahrain's security and stability, as well as its contribution to efforts aimed at ensuring the safety of maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

For his part, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain affirmed that his country will play its role in international efforts aimed at securing navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in a manner that enhances maritime security and ensures the smooth flow of global trade.

Both sides also stressed the utmost importance of halting Iranian threats to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as an international waterway vital for energy supplies and global trade, considering the protection of maritime routes a shared international responsibility to preserve the security and stability of international navigation and the interests of the international community.