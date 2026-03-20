Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Eid Al-Fitr Prayer Held At Education City Mosque

Eid Al-Fitr Prayer Held At Education City Mosque


2026-03-20 02:02:07
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Doha, Qatar: The Education City Mosque has hosted the Eid al-Fitr prayer, bringing together worshippers from across Qatar's community to mark the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan, reflect, and demonstrate gratitude and unity.

The prayer was attended by community members of all ages, with the gathering being hosted by QF's Minaretein Center in coordination with the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs.

MENAFN20032026000063011010ID1110888516



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search