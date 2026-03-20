Eid Al-Fitr Prayer Held At Education City Mosque
Doha, Qatar: The Education City Mosque has hosted the Eid al-Fitr prayer, bringing together worshippers from across Qatar's community to mark the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan, reflect, and demonstrate gratitude and unity.
The prayer was attended by community members of all ages, with the gathering being hosted by QF's Minaretein Center in coordination with the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs.
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