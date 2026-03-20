Amir Receives Phone Call From UAE President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from his brother President of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

At the beginning of the call, HH the Amir and HH the UAE President exchanged greetings and congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, praying to Almighty Allah to return it to both countries and their brotherly peoples, and to the Arab and Islamic nations, with goodness, blessings, and prosperity.

During the call, they discussed developments in the region in light of the ongoing Iranian aggression against Qatar, the UAE, and a number of countries in the region, and the serious repercussions it has resulted in for regional security and stability, as well as its flagrant violation of state sovereignty and the principles of international law.

Both sides stressed the importance of an immediate cessation of all hostile acts, working toward de-escalation, and intensifying regional and international efforts to find diplomatic solutions that ensure the security and stability of the region, safeguard its peoples, and protect their resources, particularly with regard to the security of vital facilities and energy resources.

HH the Amir and his brother HH the UAE President also emphasized the need to strengthen coordination and joint consultation on various developments, in a way that supports the foundations of regional security and stability and fulfills the aspirations of the region's peoples for peace and development.