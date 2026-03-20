Sri Lankan Defence Delegation Engages In High Level Meetings In Japan

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) A high level Sri Lankan defence delegation, headed by the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), commenced a two-day official visit in Japan to participate in the 2nd Japan–Sri Lanka Defence Dialogue. This important engagement reaffirms the long standing friendship and strategic cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the sphere of defence collaboration and maritime security.

The delegation held a number of high level bilateral meetings throughout its official visit to Japan. The Sri Lankan delegation was warmly received by senior officials of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Sri Lanka's H.E. the Ambassador to Japan, Prof. Janak Kumarasinghe.

The Deputy Minister of Defence met with the Hon. State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Ms. Kunimitsu Ayano, on Tuesday (17 Mar) and outlined the government's approach to defence reforms, emphasizing efforts to align national security priorities with public aspirations. The Japanese State Minister commended the Government of Sri Lanka's commitment to promoting good governance, eradicating corruption, upholding the rule of law, and maintaining a rules based international order while adhering to its longstanding non aligned policy. Director level officials from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also participated in the discussions.

In addition to the engagement with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Deputy Minister Maj. Gen. Jayasekara (Retd) held a high level meeting on the evening of 17 March with Japanese ministerial level dignitaries, further strengthening bilateral defence ties. The meeting was held with the Hon. State Minister of Defence, Mr. Miyazaki Masahisa, along with the Vice Minister of Defence for International Affairs, Mr. Kano Koji, and the Chief of Staff of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF).

The productive discussions centered on enhancing high level defence cooperation, strengthening maritime security, and advancing capacity building initiatives for Sri Lanka's defence sector. Matters discussed included cultural exchanges, the enduring friendship fostered through defence diplomacy, and the Official Security Assistance (OSA) program. Special emphasis was placed on joint efforts to combat transnational crimes at sea and develop the capabilities of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

The Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy and senior officials from the office of the Deputy Minister of Defence were also in attendance.