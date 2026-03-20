$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Encourages $Hareholders To Act Before The Vote-ONTF, NWE, FONR, And SEM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2025 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating

ON24, Inc. (NYSE: ONTF ) related to its sale to Cvent Atlanta, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, ON24 shareholders are expected to receive $8.10 per share in cash.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for March 26, 2026.

Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWE ) related to its sale to Black Hills Corp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, NorthWestern shareholders will receive 0.98 shares of Black Hills for each share of NorthWestern. Upon completion of the transaction, NorthWestern shareholders will own approximately 44% of the combined company.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for April 2, 2026.

Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ: FONR ) related to its sale to affiliates of Chief Executive Officer Timothy Damadian and certain executives and directors of the company. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, FONAR's Class B common stockholders will receive $19.00 per share and FONAR's Class C common stockholders will receive $6.34 per share.



Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM ) related to its sale to a consortium led by Select Medical executives and directors. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Select Medical shareholders are expected to receive $16.50 per share in cash.



Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court?When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders?What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website...

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

...

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2026 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.