MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated informationNazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 20 March 2026 – 6 PM CET

Disclosure of a transparency notification from Aberdeen Group plc

Pursuant to the Belgian act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a transparency notification from Aberdeen Group plc, dated 16 March 2026.

Notification from Aberdeen Group plc



On 19 March 2026, Fagron received a transparency notification from Aberdeen Group plc, informing the Company that its shareholding has crossed the lowest 3% disclosure threshold downwards, following a disposal of voting securities or voting rights attached to shares in Fagron.

The notification was submitted by 'a parent undertaking or a controlling person'.

According to the notification, as of 13 March 2026, Aberdeen Group plc holds a total of 2,195,403 shares in Fagron, consisting of 1,850,845 shares held through abrdn Investment Management Limited and 344,558 shares held through abrdn Investments Limited. The total number of 2,195,403 shares corresponds to the same number of voting rights.

According to the notification, Aberdeen Group plc is the parent company of the underlying intermediate holding companies abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited (which is the holding company of the underlying investment management entity abrdn Investment Management Limited), and abrdn Holdings Limited (which is the holding company of the underlying investment management entity abrdn Investments Limited).

Based on the total number of outstanding voting rights (73,668,904 as the applicable denominator), this shareholding represents 2.98% of the total voting rights. The full transparency notification from Aberdeen Group plc is available on the Fagron website via the link.

Further information

Ignacio Artola

Global Head of Investor Relations

...

About Fagron

Fagron is the leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 38 countries around the world.

The Belgian company Fagron NV is based in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol 'FAGR'. Fagron's operational activities are managed through the Dutch company Fagron BV with head office in Rotterdam.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, Fagron cannot provide any guarantee that such forward-looking statements will, in fact, materialize and cannot accept any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

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