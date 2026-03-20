Foundation Of Equality Laid At Chavdar Tale Satyagraha In Mahad: CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Mahad (Maharashtra), March 20 (IANS) On the occasion of the commencement of the centenary year of the historic Chavdar Tale Satyagraha in Mahad, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday reaffirmed the state's commitment to equality, social justice, and constitutional values.

He expressed a firm resolve to build a society free from discrimination. Speaking at the event organised by the Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance, he emphasised that the Satyagraha led by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was not merely a struggle for water, but a crusade for human dignity.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the centenary celebrations and performed the bhoomi pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) for projects worth Rs 55.80 crore.

The funding has been earmarked for the purification of water at Chavdar Tale and the beautification of the surrounding precinct.

As a mark of respect, a helicopter showered flower petals on the full-sized statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at the site.

“Though a law was passed in 1923 to open public water bodies to everyone, certain sections of society blocked its implementation. The Chavdar Tale Satyagraha was a revolutionary milestone against this injustice,” the Chief Minister said.

He noted that the struggle was aimed at dismantling systems of inequality and untouchability, eventually paving the way for all public water bodies in India to be accessible to all citizens.

The Chief Minister also referred to international initiatives, including the preservation of Dr Ambedkar's legacy in London and Japan, and ongoing efforts to establish a Chair in his name at the London School of Economics.

He announced that a 'Maharashtra Bhavan' will be constructed in Bodh Gaya to assist pilgrims and scholars.

The Chief Minister distributed government service appointment orders to 98 legal heirs of victims belonging to SC/ST communities who lost their lives due to atrocities.

This initiative by the Social Justice Department is being described as a first-of-its-kind in the country.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale suggested the creation of a world-class 'Bhimsrushti' memorial in Mahad to inspire future generations.

Minister for Employment Guarantee Scheme Bharat Gogawale pledged to complete the development projects before the conclusion of the centenary year, aiming to provide modern facilities for the lakhs of followers who visit annually.

Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat said the government intends to elevate the site to global prominence, focusing on empowerment through education and hostels.